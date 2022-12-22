Honda Car Sales Breakup Nov 2022 – Amaze, City, WRV, Jazz

Amaze sedan was the best-selling Honda car in November 2022 posting a YoY growth of 66 percent YoY

Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL) has reported a YoY growth of 29 percent in Nov 2022 while MoM sales declined 26 percent. The company sold 7,051 units in the past month, up from 5,457 units sold in the corresponding month a year ago. MoM sales fell from 9,543 units sold in Oct 2022.

While on a YoY basis it was only the Jazz that saw negative sales, MoM sales saw each model in the company lineup post a decline. Honda was the 7th largest automaker in terms of sales in Nov 2022. It retained its 2.2 percent market share both in Oct and Nov 2022 and saw its Amaze sedan once again as its best-selling model in the past month.

Honda Car Sales Nov 2022

Amaze was the top selling Honda model last month. Sales stood at 3,889 units in Nov 2022, up 66 percent from 2,344 units sold in Nov 2022. MoM sales however, dipped 29 percent from 5,443 units sold in Oct 2022. Honda Amaze was also the third best-selling sedan in India in the past month after the Maruti Suzuki DZire and Tata Tigor with a 10.60 percent market share.

At No. 2 was the Honda City. Sales increased marginally by 2 percent on a YoY basis to 2,711 units in Nov 2022, up from 2,666 units sold in Nov 2021. De-growth was reported on a MoM basis by 17 percent as the company had sold 3,250 units in Oct 2022. Honda City also featured at No 5 on the list of best-selling sedans in India in Nov 2022.

Honda WR-V followed with 430 units sold last month, a growth of 258 percent from 120 units sold in Nov 2021 while MoM sales dipped by 34 percent over 653 units sold in Oct 2022.

Honda Jazz saw the maximum dip in demand to just 20 units sold in Nov 2022, down 94 percent from 327 units sold in Nov 2021. MoM sales fell by 90 percent from 197 units sold in Oct 2022.

Select Honda Cars To Discontinue

It has also been revealed that Honda will stop production of its diesel engines in India following which Amaze and City will lose diesel options. The cost of upgrading their 1.5 liter diesel engine to comply with the strict RDE norms would not be feasible, considering the low sales

Along with this, Honda will also be discontinuing 4th gen City, Jazz as well as WRV. After April 2023, Honda will only have 5th gen City and Amaze sedans on offer, only in petrol engine option. Honda has announced plans to launch new SUVs, but will that happen next year; remains to be seen.