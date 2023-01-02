Honda Car Sales Dec 2022 – City, Amaze, Jazz, WRV

Honda’s domestic sales dipped on a YoY basis by 11.43 percent but exports saw a 19.14 percent growth

HCIL currently offers models such as the Amaze sub-compact sedan, the City sedan and WR-V which is a crossover along with the Jazz. It was the Honda City and Amaze that drove up volumes for the company. Both these models have been consistent top sellers posting strong performance all through the calendar year.

Honda also introduced the City eHEV, a strong hybrid version of the City sedan earlier this year and has plans to introduce a new mid-size SUV sometime soon. The company also plans to pull out the 4th gen City, WR-V and Jazz from its lineup from April 2023 once the new RDE norms come into effect.

Honda Car Sales Dec 2022

Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL) has posted a YoY de-growth of 11.43 percent in Dec 2022 to 7,062 units from 7,973 units sold in Dec 2021. MoM sales increased but marginally by 0.16 percent from 7,051 units sold in Nov 2022.

In export markets, sales stood at 1,388 units, up 19.14 percent over 1,166 units shipped in Dec 2021. This took cumulative sales to 8,450 units in Dec 2022, down 7.53 percent over 9,136 units sold in Dec 2021.

Taking into account Honda sales through the calendar year 2022 (Jan-Dec), there were a total of 95,022 units sold, up 6.61 percent from 89,133 units sold in CY 2021. This was a volume growth of 5,889 units. The first 4 months of this year saw sales in the red.

Honda Car Sales 2022 – Yearly

Sales dipped 7.79 percent in January 2022 to 10,427 units from 11,308 units sold in Jan 2021 while there was a 22.91 percent dip in Feb 2022 sales to 7,187 units. March 2022 also saw sales fall 7.14 percent to 6,589 units, thus taking Q1 sales down 12.71 percent to a total of 24,203 units from 27,727 units sold in Q1 2021.

Negative sales continued in April, down by 13.21 percent while sales improved 302.95 percent in May 2022 to 8,188 units from 2,032 units sold in May 2021. June 2022 sales also grew 64.34 percent with Q2 sales up 50.56 percent to 23,896 units and H1 sales up 10.32 percent to 48,099 units.

Sales improved in each of the following months except for August and Dec 2022 thus reporting H2 2022 sales at 46,923 units, up 3.05 percent from 45,535 units sold in H2 2021. Total sales for CY 2022 stood at 95,022 units, up 6.61 percent from 89,133 units sold in CY 2021, thus relating to a 5,889 unit volume growth.

The upcoming Honda mid-size SUV is slated to be priced from Rs 9-11 lakh (ex-showroom). It will compete with the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos in its segment and could come in powered by a 1.5 liter iVTEC petrol engine and 1.5 liter strong hybrid unit that currently powers the City and City e:HEV respectively.