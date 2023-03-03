Honda Car Sales Feb 2023 Decline – Amaze, City, Jazz, WRV

Honda Cars India has seen a decline across both domestic sales and exports in February 2023 to 7,059 units

Honda Cars India Limited has reported a de-growth in terms of sales in February 2023. Sales dipped both on a YoY and MoM basis and where domestic sales and exports were concerned. However, with the new City sedan that has just been launched, sales should see an upward trajectory in the months ahead.

Honda Car Sales Feb 2023

Honda Cars India Limited reported domestic sales of 6,086 units in Feb 2023. This was a 15.32 percent YoY de-growth over 7,187 units sold in Feb 2022 relating to a 1,101 unit volume loss. MoM domestic sales also ended in the red, down 22.18 percent when compared to 7,821 units sold in Jan 2023. De-growth was also seen in the case of exports. Honda exports fell 58.37 percent to 973 units in Feb 2023 from 2,337 units shipped in Feb 2022 relating to a 1,364 unit volume de-growth.

Total sales (domestic + exports) ended at 7,059 units in Feb 2023, down 25.88 percent when compared to 9,524 units sold in Feb 2022. This was a 2,465 unit volume de-growth. There was also MoM de-growth in total sales which had stood at 9,255 units in Jan 2023.

February 2023 sales were at a decline from the previous month and year. However, this is in line with the planned seamless transition of Honda cars to new emission norms, which will come into effect from April 1, 2023.

Despite the lull in current sales, Honda remains committed to providing high-quality cars. When compared to other cars/segments in the market, Honda’s cars stand out due to their reliability and quality. Honda has a reputation for producing cars that last long and require minimal maintenance.

New Honda Mid Size SUV Launch – Mid 2023

Honda Cars India has confirmed the launch of an all-new midsize SUV in mid-2023. This launch comes in a competitive segment, and is expected to help the company improve its monthly sales volume. The company also plans to add one new model to its product portfolio in India each year as part of its growth plan.

Honda’s success in India can be attributed to its focus on design, performance, and specifications. The company has been able to sell cars that offer a great driving experience while still being affordable. The Honda City, for example, has been ever popular in India due to its sleek design, comfortable interiors, and impressive performance.

Additionally, the company’s cars are priced competitively, making them a great value for money. All crucial factors that can catapult its new SUV to immediate success. Alongside, Honda Cars India has a wide network of dealerships across the country, making it easy to maximise customer outreach.