Honda Car Sales Jan 2021 – Amaze, City, Jazz, WRV Prices Increased

Honda recently shut down its Noida-based plant which effectively discontinued its flagship models Civic and CR-V in India

Honda Cars India has registered an increase in sales for Jan 2021. Domestic sales have increased by a staggering 113.61% YoY. In Jan 2021, sales were at 11,319 units while in same month last year, sales were at 5,299 units. Comparing sales with Dec 2020, MoM sales too have increased, by 31.04%.

Mr. Rajesh Goel, Sr. Vice President and Director, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd said, “HCIL sales continue to be robust and first month sales in 2021 have been very positive. The strong demand for our popular sedans Amaze and City in fact exceeded the supply last month and we seem to be heading towards sustainable market recovery except for a few challenges.”

Honda Cars India has introduced a price hike on almost all its models barring the older fourth-gen model of City. The latest hike in prices is applicable to most models including Special and Exclusive Editions of the Amaze and WR-V and is effective from the 1st of February 2021.

While Honda hasn’t given out an official reason, we suspect a rise in input costs to be the major reason behind the latest development. Many manufacturers in the passenger vehicle segment have already incremented prices on almost all their models since the start of the new year.

Price Hike of Amaze, WR-V

Starting with Amaze, the compact sedan offering from the Japanese auto major has become pricier by Rs 5,000 across all its variants barring the top-spec diesel automatic trims- VX and VX Exclusive Edition. Both these variants are still priced at Rs 9.99 lakh. With the latest price revision, Amaze will now be offered at a price range of Rs 6.22 lakh to Rs 9.99 lakh.

Coming to Honda’s subcompact crossover offering, the WR-V too has witnessed a price hike of Rs 5,000 across its lineup. This hike is applicable to both diesel and petrol powertrain options. The UV, a few months back received a mid-life facelift but that too hasn’t helped Honda to bring many takers for WR-V. With the current hike in prices, WR-V now costs between Rs 8.55 lakh and Rs 11.05 lakh.

Price Hike of Jazz, City

Things haven’t been too smooth for the company’s premium segment hatchback offering Jazz as well which has also not lived up to its expectations. Prices for all variants of Jazz have also uniformly shot up by Rs 5,000.

Since launch of its facelifted model, the premium hatchback has been a petrol-only model with no option for a diesel powertrain. With competition rising in the stiff segment against more value for money offerings, things do not look very bright for Jazz. New prices for the Jazz range from Rs 7.55 lakh to Rs 9.79 lakh.

Honda introduced the first-gen City a few months back last year and it was received with open arms from most quarters. Despite being a pricier option, City continues to dominate the mid-size sedan segment.

Its top-spec ZX trim has recorded the highest increase in price of Rs 20,000 which is applicable to both petrol and diesel engine options. Prices of all other variants have risen by Rs 10,000. The fifth-gen Honda City is now offered at a price between Rs 10.99 lakh and Rs 14.84 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.