Honda Car Sales July 2025 at 7,524 Units – Positive Exports Growth

Of a total of 7,524 units sold in July 2025, Honda Cars accounted for 4,050 units in domestic markets while exports stood at 3,474 units

Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL) has registered total sales of 7,524 units in July 2025. This was a YoY growth of 2.59% over total sales of 7,334 units sold in July 2025. Last month’s sales tally of 7,524 units included 4,050 units in terms of domestic sales while 3,474 units were exported.

Honda Car YoY Sales July 2025

Honda suffered a decline in domestic sales by 12.41% on a YoY basis from 4,624 units sold in July 2024 while it has also suffered a 12.30% MoM de-growth over 4,618 unit sales of June 2025. Exports, on the other hand, has seen a surge by 28.19% from 2,710 units shipped in July 2024 to 3,474 units in the past month. This was a 764 unit volume increase. The Honda Amaze, Elevate and City were the prominent export models.

Commenting on the company’s performance, Mr. Kunal Behl, Vice President, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd. said, “Demand remained subdued in July 2025, and we accordingly aligned our dispatches to ensure optimum inventory levels across our dealerships. With the upcoming festive season around the corner, we are optimistic about an uptick in demand and have launched our annual campaign “The Great Honda Fest” from today with attractive offers and benefits on purchase of any new Honda car.

To make this buying season more exciting, there are attractive additions in our accessory line-up for Elevate and Amaze which will be appreciated by our customers and will add more value to every drive.”

Honda Car ‘Drive to Discover 13’

In July 2025, Honda conducted a Drive to Discover 13. This was a four-day media drive spanning over 500 km across the states of Kerala and Tamil Nadu. This drive was especially conducted during the monsoon season to showcase models such as the City, Amaze, and Elevate and their performance across varied terrain.

Earlier this month, Honda has announced its annual campaign ‘The Great Honda Fest’ ushering in the festive season. Under the theme of ‘Get.Fest.Go’, the company is set to introduce will special schemes and festive offers across its portfolio which currently includes the Amaze, City and Elevate.

As a part of this festive campaign, the company has also introduced 360° surround vision camera solution for Elevate and Amaze as a new item in its accessory line-up. These offers under ‘The Great Honda Fest’ being offered via the company dealerships in India and are for a limited period and only across specific model variants.