Honda Car Sales June 2022 – Amaze, City, WRV, Jazz

Honda Cars India reported a 64 percent growth in sales for June 2022 – They were 8th best-selling car maker

Honda Cars India (HCIL) reported a 64 percent increase in sales in June 2022 to 7,834 units, up from 4,767 units sold in June 2021. It was however, a MoM decline in sales by 4 percent from 8,188 units sold in May 2022.

Comparing YoY sales is not a correct benchmark as the previous year was severely affected by the second wave of Covid-19 that led to lockdown across the country. Honda’s best selling car for the month was their Amaze sub-compact sedan.

Honda Car Sales June 2022

Every car in the company lineup posted a YoY growth while MoM sales dipped for the Amaze and City. Topping the sales list was Amaze sedan of which the company sold 3,350 units in June 2022, up 125 percent YoY over 1,487 units sold in June 2021.

MoM sales dipped 10 percent from 3,709 units sold in May 2022. Honda Amaze sedan was the 4th best-selling sedan in India after the Maruti DZire, Tata Tigor and Hyundai Aura.

At No. 2 was Honda City with a 28 percent YoY growth to 3,292 units, up from 2,571 units sold in June 2021. However, MoM sales fell by 9 percent from 3,628 units sold in May 2022. In related news, the state of Haryana recently announced a 15% discount on EVs and hybrids. This has resulted in Honda City Hybrid prices in Haryana getting reduced by about Rs 2.9 lakh.

Honda Jazz, WRV

Honda WR-V sales have seen a YoY growth of 29 percent and an increase in MoM sales as well by 10 percent. Sales in June 2022 stood at 599 units, up from 466 units sold in June 2021 while there were 546 units sold in May 2022.

Last on the list was Honda Jazz. Jazz sales increased 144 percent YoY to 593 units, up from 243 units sold in June 2021 while MoM sales improved by 94 percent from 305 units sold in May 2022. Honda Jazz featured at No 15 on the list of best-selling hatchbacks in June 2022.

Internationally, Honda revealed the new gen CRV and is now getting ready to unveil the new Civic Type R. A new compact SUV will also make global debut next month. Honda has plans to launch a compact SUV in India sometime next year. It is likely to be a derivative of the same compact SUV which will be unveiled next month.