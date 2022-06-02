Honda Car Sales May 2022 – City, Amaze, Jazz, WRV

Honda Cars India reports MoM and YoY domestic sales growth in May 2022; exports improve

YoY sales for car manufacturers have largely been in the green for May 2022. This is a result of low base sales in May 2021. A year earlier, a severe wave of Covid-19 rendered a reality of slowdowns and lockdowns to contain the pandemic. With business activity trickling to marginal activity, recovery since then has been upward.

Honda Cars India reports May 2022 sales at 8,188 units. A year ago, this number stood at 2,032 units. Volume gain stands at 6156 units. MoM sales improved marginally, up from 7,874 units. Volume gain stood at 314 units at 4 percent growth.

Honda Cars export

Exports for the month improved. Up from 385 units to 2k units. This takes Honda’s total sales over the 10k unit mark. In recent times, the manufacturer has found comfort in subdued sales. While Honda sells popular cars, it remains absent from a wide range of segments.

WRV doesn’t do much in a segment where manufacturers sell over 10k cars each. And Jazz lives on because, small car. Business runs on the back of Honda City, the manufacturers bestseller here, and Honda Amaze. Some months, WRV and Jazz sales are limited to a total of less than 500 units.

Honda City e:HEV hybrid

Last month, Honda City e:HEV hybrid was launched. No doubt the vehicle will do its bit where sales is concerned. But then again, this will be in a limited capacity. Waiting period for the same already extends to half a year in some instances.

The locally manufactured hybrid is available at a price of Rs 19.5 lakh ex-sh for the top end ZX variant. When it comes to alternate fuel tech, global practices dictate market trends. And Honda City e:HEV hybrid is a prime example of that. A good car at a top price. And that itself limits its sales to those who can afford it.

Supply chain-related issues

Yuichi Murata, Director, Marketing and Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd said, “The demand for Honda cars continued to stay strong as positive sentiments prevailed in the market but the prolonged supply chain-related issues still remain a hindrance and we are making all efforts to cater to the demand effectively.

Our latest launch of Strong Electric Hybrid in the mainstream segment, the New City e:HEV has received an overwhelming response, far exceeding our initial plan, demonstrating that customers are showing strong preference for such advanced technologies in the area of performance, environment friendliness and safety. We are thankful to our customers for their continuous support to brand Honda.”