Honda Car Sales May 2024 Grows YoY and MoM – Amaze, City, Elevate

Honda Elevate SUV has boosted sales figures in both domestic and more specifically in global markets

Honda Cars India Limited, has revealed their sales results for May 2024 when the company has seen positive growth both in domestic and global markets. Even as domestic sales improved by 3.48% YoY to 4,8,22 units in May 2024 from 4,660 units sold in May 2023, it was its outstanding global demand that needs special mention.

Honda Exports Growth at 965% in May 2024

Exports grew by a massive 964.91% YoY to 6,251 units in May 2024 from just 587 units shipped in May 2023. This took total sales (domestic + exports) to 11,073 units in the past month, a 111.03% YoY growth over 5,247 units sold in May 2023. Honda has also reported a 10.83% higher MoM growth as against 4,351 units sold in April 2024.

Speaking about the company’s outstanding sales performance in May 2024, Mr. Kunal Behl, Vice President, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd. said, “The market conditions were challenging during May’24 as industry experienced weaker showroom traffic amidst ongoing heat wave conditions in most parts of the country. We aligned our sales plan during the month, focusing on retail and creating a comfortable buying experience for our customers.

While we expect conditions to get more conducive with the onset of monsoons in June, we have rolled out an attractive Honda Summer Bonanza campaign this month to make the car purchase more rewarding. On the export front, we continued our strong run led by Elevate volumes, and have emerged as a significant contributor to the ‘Make in India’ movement in the industry.”

Honda Summer Bonanza May 2024

The Honda portfolio currently includes the Amaze sub-4m sedan, City sedan and Elevate SUV. Honda is now gearing up for launch of the new generation Amaze sedan which is likely to be launched during Diwali 2024. It will be based on an all new platform and is set to come in with several feature updates while it will also include new cabin comforts.

The company had introduced the Honda Summer Bonanza in May 2024. Under this, Honda City was being offered at benefits upto Rs 1.15 lakh while the Honda Amaze was also offered at cash discounts and benefits to the extent of Rs 96,000. Honda City Hybrid and the Elevate SUV were also a part of this discount scheme wherein buyers could avail of a hefty discount of upto Rs 55,000-65,000 on certain variants.

Honda has also extended this discount scheme through the month of June 2024 on the City, Amaze and Elevate. The company is also offering gifts on all test drives taken by buyers during this period while there is also an exclusive couples’ trip to Paris, France or gifts worth Rs 75,000 as a part of this Honda Summer Bonanza campaign.