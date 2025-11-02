Honda Car Sales October 2025 Saw 15% YoY, 20% MoM Growth

One of India’s popular sedan manufacturers, Honda Cars India Ltd has closed the sales account for the month of October 2025 in style. The company fell into the Greens in both YoY and MoM analysis where domestic sales are concerned. Along with the high passion during festivities and the price reduction with GST 2.0 revisions, Honda has got a major sales boost. Let’s break down the numbers.

Honda Car Sales October 2025

At the Japan Mobility Show 2025, Honda has announced a major product aggressive for the Indian market. This strategy includes the company launch as many as 10 new cars by the end of the year 2030. Honda 0 Alpha electric SUVs will play a major role and establish India as a major manufacturing and export hub.

In the meantime, Honda has achieved a major sales record during the 2025 festive season. The company achieved a total of 10,518 units in October 2025. When compared to the 10,080 units sold in October 2024, the company saw 4.35% YoY growth, gaining 438 units in volume YoY over last year’s numbers.

Splitting the numbers further, we can see that the company sold 6,394 units in the domestic market. Last year, this number was 5,546 units which gives Honda a 15.29% YoY growth. This yields a YoY volume growth of 848 units. This suggests that the recent GST 2.0 reforms and price reductions.

When compared to the 5,303 units sold in September 2025, we can see that Honda’s sales grew by 20.57% MoM. This gives Honda a 1,091 volume advantage over last year’s numbers. Honda’s exports stood at 4,124 units in October 2025, which saw a YoY decline over the 4,534 units shipped in October 2024, losing 410 units in volume.

Honda Cars India currently operates three vehicles in the country. These include Amaze B Segment sedan, City C+ Segment sedan and Elevate C Segment SUV. The company just teased a new special edition based on Elevate SUV which is likely to launch in the country soon.

Statement from Honda Cars India

Sharing his thoughts on the performance, Mr. Kunal Behl, Vice President, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd. said, “The festive sales and GST 2.0 announcement fuelled robust demand across our line-up of City, Amaze and Elevate during October. The Amaze being the only car under 10 lakh price segment to offer ADAS safety and smooth CVT performance has been strongly appreciated by consumers registering strong sales growth.”