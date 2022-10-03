Honda Car Sales Sep 2022 – City, Amaze, Jazz, WRV

Honda Cars India reports growth in domestic sales ad decline in exports in September 2022; Cumulative sales improved

Honda sells a limited variety of cars. And this number is further expected to reduce until the auto manufacturer introduces new cars. While this is a decided gameplan, there are no exact timelines.

What however is certain is that in the months to come, customers will have to choose from Amaze or City until further launches. While Honda’s sedans are reputed, the problem of sales is compounded by the lack of a more modern and robust product lineup.

Honda Car Sales Sep 2022

September 2022 saw Honda Cars India step into green territory. To be honest, YoY comparison is on low base sales. Wholesales for last month was reported at 8,714 units, up from 6,765 units. Volume gain was just shy of 2k units at 28.81 percent growth. Exports fell by a fifth, down at 2,333 units from 2,964 units. Volume loss stood at 631 units at 21.29 percent decline.

Cumulative sales are reported as 11,047 units, up from 9,729 units. At 13.55 percent growth, volume gain stood at 1,318 units. MoM sales were up from 7,769 units at 12.16 percent growth. Volume gain stood at 945 units.

Q3 2022 Honda sales

Despite the growth spurt in September, Honda had to contend with a quarter that ended in the red. Q3 2022 total sales was reported at 23,267 units, marginally lower than 23,997 units sold in Q3 2021. Sales decline is reported at 3. 04 percent and volume loss at 730 units. Q2 2022 sales were similar at 23.896 units. QoQ decline is reported at 2.63 percent at 629 units in volume loss.

Looking at the barely there difference in sales of both quarters, one can only hope that the ongoing quarter benefits from the long drawn festive season. Cause Q3 certainly didn’t benefit from a huge sales boost.

Factory output increased

Yuichi Murata, Director, Marketing and Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd said, “The festive demand has been strong and continues to show good momentum. On the supply side, we were able to increase our factory output compared to last month which is also a positive for the festive sales in terms of better availability of Honda cars during Navratri, Dussehra and Diwali period.

Our volume models, Honda City and Amaze continue to nurture customer trust and clock good sales. City e:HEV is giving us additional opportunities to serve our customers with advanced electrified mobility solutions and we are getting exceptional user feedback from them.”