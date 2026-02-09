Honda Cars Discounts Feb 2026 Up To Rs 1.97 Lakh – City, Amaze, Elevate

Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) is on the verge of a major product overhaul in the country. Currently, the company offers three vehicles – Amaze Sub 4m Sedan at the lower end of its lineup, City C+ Sedan and the Elevate 4.2m to 4.4m SUV (C Segment).

For the month of February 2026, these vehicles have been bestowed with benefits of up to Rs 1.97 lakh. These include cash discounts, exchange or scrappage benefits and a loyalty bonus. These benefits vary based on dealership, city and stock availability and buyers are advised to visit their nearest dealerships for precise numbers. Let’s take a closer look.

Honda Cars Discounts Feb 2026

Within Honda’s portfolio, Amaze is at the lower end of the price ladder, acting as the entry-point into Honda’s portfolio in the country. Honda continues to sell 2nd Gen Amaze in India even though 3rd Gen Honda Amaze was launched at the fag end of 2024. 2nd Gen model starts from Rs 6.98 lakh (Ex-sh), while 3rd gen model starts from 7.48 lakh (Ex-sh).

For the month of February 2026, Honda is offering total benefits of up to Rs 57,000 on the newer 3rd gen model, while benefits on older 2nd gen models are higher at up to Rs 68,000. The total benefits with Elevate SUV is up to Rs 1.48 lakh and the pricing for this SUV start from Rs 11.6 lakh (Ex-sh).

Within Honda’s lineup, highest discounts are offered with City sedan. It is offered in both Petrol (City) and Petrol + Electric Hybrid powertrain options (City e:HEV). With Honda City, total benefits can go till Rs 1.28 lakh. Prices for City sedan range between Rs 11.95 lakh (Ex-sh) and Rs 16.07 lakh (Ex-sh).

With City e:HEV Hybrid version, Honda is offering total benefits of up to Rs 1.97 lakh, which might nudge the buyers towards it who would otherwise think Rs 4 lakh for Hybrid tech over City ZX CVT is steep. Ex-sh price of City e:HEV is Rs 20 lakh.

Strong Comeback Planned

Honda Cars India Ltd has planned to make a strong comeback in the domestic market with a host of new vehicles. 10 new cars are expected to launch in India by 2030 and 7 of them will be SUVs, including offerings with both ICE and Electric powertrains. The renewed focus will also include a strong lean towards exports from India as well.