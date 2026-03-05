Honda Cars Discounts March 2026 Up To Rs 1.97 Lakh – City, Amaze, Elevate

Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) has announced a major product overhaul for the Indian market. As of now, Honda is offering three vehicles in the country – Amaze Sub 4m Sedan, City C+ Sedan and Elevate 4.2m to 4.4m SUV (C Segment). The company is rumoured to be working on a sub 4m SUV too, targeting the high-volume B SUV segment.

For March 2026, Honda is bestowing its portfolio with benefits of up to Rs 1.97 lakh, depending on the model. These figures denote max discounts including cash discounts, exchange or scrappage benefits and a loyalty bonus. It has to be noted that these benefits vary based on dealership, city and stock availability and buyers are advised to visit their nearest dealerships for precise numbers.

Honda Cars Discounts March 2026

Amaze can be seen at the lower end of Honda’s price ladder. It has to be noted that Honda continues to sell 2nd Gen Amaze in India, despite launching 3rd Gen Honda Amaze in 2024. Where pricing is concerned, 2nd Gen model starts from Rs 6.98 lakh and 3rd gen model starts from 7.48 lakh (both prices Ex-sh).

For March 2026, Honda is offering a max benefit of up to Rs 57,000 on the current 3rd gen model. However, benefits on older 2nd gen models are slightly higher to attract buyers which goes up to Rs 68,000. With Elevate SUV, total benefits are up to Rs 1.81 lakh and pricing for Elevate start from Rs 11.6 lakh (Ex-sh).

Honda is offering the highest discounts with its popular City C+ sedan. The company offers City in Petrol (City) and Petrol + Electric Hybrid powertrain options (City e:HEV). Total benefits with Honda City can go till Rs 1.56 lakh. Prices for City sedan range between Rs 11.95 lakh (Ex-sh) and Rs 16.07 lakh (Ex-sh).

City e:HEV Hybrid version, on the other hand, is being offered with total benefits of up to Rs 1.97 lakh. This might act as a nudge for buyers towards choosing their first-ever Strong Hybrid vehicle in India. Where pricing is concerned, City e:HEV commands a price tag of Rs 20 lakh (Ex-sh).

Major Product Overhaul Planned

HCIL (Honda Cars India Ltd) has planned a strong comeback in the domestic market with up to 10 new cars expected to launch in India by 2030. 7 of them will be SUVs, including offerings with both ICE and Electric powertrains. The company also aims to turn its Indian production facilities into global manufacturing hubs.