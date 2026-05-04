Honda Cars Discounts May 2026 Up To Rs 2.12 Lakh – City, Amaze, Elevate

Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) is planning for a major product overhaul in the country with two vehicles launching on May 22nd. These include the City facelift and ZR-V. With ZR-V, Honda will resume their import business in the country too. Honda’s portfolio currently has Amaze sedan, City sedan and Elevate SUV.

In May 2026, Honda cars are offered with benefits of up to Rs 2.12 lakh, including cash discounts, exchange or scrappage benefits and a loyalty bonus. Honda’s total benefits may vary based on dealership, city and stock availability and buyers are advised to visit their nearest dealerships for accurate offers.

Honda Cars Discounts May 2026

Amaze is the entry-point into Honda India’s portfolio and it gets benefits up to Rs 67,000. Interestingly, it is the newer 3rd Gen Amaze that gets this higher discount of Rs 67,000, while the older 2nd Gen Amaze gets slightly less total discounts. 2nd Gen model starts from Rs 6.98 lakh (Ex-sh), while 3rd Gen model starts from 7.51 lakh (Ex-sh).

The total benefits with Elevate SUV is up to Rs 2.12 lakh, which is the highest among Honda’s portfolio in the country. Pricing for Elevate starts from Rs 11.6 lakh (Ex-sh) and Honda is giving complementary accessories like 360-degree surround vision camera and smart dashcam with Elevate ZX trims. The up to Rs 2.12 lakh benefits include a cash discount of Rs 40,000 and exchange benefit of Rs 30,000.

Within Honda’s lineup, highest cash discounts are offered with City sedan for the month of May 2026. It is offered in both Petrol (City) and Petrol + Electric Hybrid powertrain options (City e:HEV). With Honda City, total benefits go till Rs 1.56 lakh including Rs 40,000 cash discount and Rs 60,000 exchange bonus of Rs 60,000 among others.

City Hybrid (e:HEV) gets a higher cash discount of up to Rs 1.8 lakh. Honda is expected to launch City facelift on May 22nd and the discounts will ensure clearing of existing stock inventory. Prices for City sedan start from Rs 12 lakh (Ex-sh) for non Hybrid and and Rs 20 lakh (Ex-sh) for City e:HEV.

Two Vehicles Launching On May 22nd

Honda Cars India Ltd has planned to launch two vehicles on May 22nd. One will be a facelift of City sedan with more features expected and refreshed aesthetics. Second will be ZR-V SUV brought into the country via CBU route.

The company has also planned a strong comeback with a host of new vehicles. Up to 10 new cars are expected to launch in India by 2030. Seven of them will be SUVs, including offerings with both ICE and Electric powertrains.