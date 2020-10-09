Honda Cars Discounts Oct 2020 – New City, Amaze, Civic, Jazz, WRV

The Great Honda Fest is valid till 31st October 2020 with discounts upto Rs.2.50 lakhs

The months of October and November herald in the festival season of Navratri, Durga Puja and Diwali. Markets are just opening out after several months of slowdown and buyers look ahead to making purchases during this auspicious period.

Honda Cars India has announced the start of these festivities with ‘The Great Honda Fest’. It will be offered on all models (except 4th gen City) in the company lineup and via all Honda’s dealerships in India and valid ill 31st October 2020.

‘The Great Honda Fest’

The Great Honda Fest is launched to attract buyers with easy buying options being offered via an association with several finance partners. Honda has entered into an alliance with banks and financial institutions to offer new buyers 100 percent on road financing, lower EMI packages and longer loan tenures. Existing Honda customers can avail of cash discounts, loyalty benefits and special exchange schemes on their old Honda models.

Among the vehicles that are part of this festive offer are the current new Honda City (5th gen Honda City), Honda Amaze, Honda Jazz, Honda WR-V and the Honda Civic.

The offers extend from Rs.30,000 offered on the 5th Generation Honda City and go up to Rs.2,50,000 on the Honda Civic. The new gen Honda City is priced from Rs.10.90-14.65 lakhs and all variants of this mid size sedan are available at this discount.

The buyers of the Honda Jazz and WR-V can avail of benefits upto Rs. 40,000 while on the Honda Amaze compact sedan benefits extend upto Rs.47,000. The recently launched Honda Jazz facelift is priced from Rs.7.50-9.74 lakhs and all variants of this premium hatchback are on offer as a part of the Great Honda Fest.

Honda Virtual Showroom

To boost sales during these times of the COVID-19 pandemic, Honda introduced the virtual showroom late last month. This allows customers to select their favourite Honda car, explore its exterior and interior features, colour options and variants via the online platform.

Customers can also compare various variants and select their best option while they can also schedule a test ride or book a car. Honda’s Virtual Showroom however, does not allow buyers to purchase a car by submitting documents or making payments.

This initiative by HCIL is similar to that offered by brands like Hyundai, Mahindra, Tata, etc; who had initiated online sales during the lockdown announced by the Government of India in view of the coronavirus pandemic. Even as the economy has opened, footfalls in company showrooms are still low due to the fear psychosis and hence this initiative still draws the attention of buyers and is being continued.