Honda Cars India April 2025 Sales Decline – New Elevate Variants Launch Soon

Honda Cars India has reported a sharp decline in overall sales for April 2025, with total figures dropping by 55.18% compared to April 2024. The company dispatched 4,871 units last month, a significant fall from the 10,867 units sold in the same month last year.

Honda Cars India Sales April 2025

In the domestic market, Honda sold 3,360 units in April 2025, registering a year-on-year (YoY) decline of 22.78% over April 2024 when sales stood at 4,351 units. The month-on-month (MoM) performance also took a steep hit, with March 2025 figures standing at 7,228 units—meaning a drop of 53.51% in just one month.

The export numbers were even more concerning. Honda exported only 1,511 units in April 2025, compared to 6,516 units during April 2024, translating to a massive 76.81% decline.

Sharing thoughts on the sales performance, Mr. Kunal Behl, Vice President, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd. said, “In view of the prevailing market conditions and subdued consumer sentiment, we have strategically moderated the dispatches in the month of April to maintain optimal inventory level across our network, ensuring operational efficiency and preparing for demand fluctuations without burdening the dealers.”

He further added, “We are introducing certain grades of Elevate at attractive new price point along with other benefits in the month of May ensuring greater value for our customers.”

Despite the launch of the new Elevate SUV and steady performers like Amaze and City, Honda has been facing stiff competition in both domestic and international markets. These figures highlight the growing challenges for the Japanese automaker in India’s evolving automotive landscape.