Honda Cars India exports 2 lakh units – International orders rise sharply

Pace accelerates to 100,000 units in 2 years – Honda Cars India exports 2 lakh units

Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) has exported a cumulative 200,000 units from India. Initial shipments focused on neighbouring SAARC nations, South Africa, and SADC countries. First 50,000 units were exported until 2021, covering these regional markets.

Exports progressed steadily with the next 50,000 units dispatched over 2.5 years. The remaining 100,000 units were shipped within 2 years, showing accelerated output. HCIL markets include the Middle East, Mexico, and Turkey. Recent expansions have introduced Japan, South America, and Caribbean nations. Overall, vehicles have reached 33 countries globally.

City and Elevate dominate export portfolio

Key models in HCIL exports include Honda City, and Honda Elevate (known as WR-V in Japan). Together they account for 78 percent of total exports. Other models (, Brio, Amaze, Jazz, BR-V, Mobilio, City e:HEV, Accord, and CR-V) contribute the remaining 22 percent.

Country-wise share indicates Japan receives 30 percent of exports. South Africa and SADC nations together account for 26 percent. Mexico imports 19 percent, while Turkey represents 16 percent. Remaining regions, including Middle East, SAARC, Caribbean, and South America, make up 9 percent.

New export markets include Japan and Caribbean

HCIL’s production capability supports premium car manufacturing for both domestic and international markets. Facilities maintain output consistency to meet export schedules across countries. Manufacturing processes adhere to quality benchmarks for all units.

Export timelines demonstrate gradual growth with quicker acceleration in recent years. Initial regional focus transitioned to emerging international markets, broadening HCIL’s global presence.

Honda maintains steady shipment pace

India’s automotive export growth shows a shift from regional to global engagement. HCIL contributes significantly to this trend through model-specific shipments and targeted country strategies. HCIL maintains a balanced export portfolio across segments and regions. Market diversification includes developed and developing countries.

Kunal Behl, Vice President, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd. said, “Achieving 200,000 export units fills Honda Cars India with immense pride. This milestone underscores the global recognition of our India-made cars. It also reflects the dedication of our skilled teams and robust manufacturing capabilities. Exports are an integral part of HCIL’s business and revenue strategy, and we remain committed to strengthening this area going forward. We are dedicated to the ‘Make in India’ initiative, serving both our domestic market and global customers.”