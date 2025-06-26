Honda Cars India Flags Off 2025 ‘Drive to Discover’ – Monsoon Trail Begins in Kochi

Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL) has officially flagged off the 2025 edition of its annual experiential drive event, ‘Drive to Discover’, from Kochi. This year, the event embraces the theme ‘Monsoon Trail’, taking participants through the breathtaking, rain-soaked landscapes of Kerala and Tamil Nadu from June 26 to June 29.

13th Edition Of Honda Drive To Discover

Celebrating the magic of the monsoon season in southern India, this edition of Drive to Discover promises an immersive journey through scenic routes, lush greenery, and winding hill roads, offering drivers a refreshing blend of adventure and comfort.

‘Drive to Discover – Monsoon Trail’ begins from Kochi, heading first to the breathtaking Athirapilly waterfalls, surrounded by dense rainforest and monsoon-fed streams. The journey then ascends into the misty hills of Munnar, known for its scenic tea gardens and winding mountain roads. From Munnar, the convoy continues to the serene heights of Kodaikanal, offering cool air, pine forests, and panoramic lake views. The final leg of the drive takes participants down to Coimbatore, wrapping up a memorable expedition through some of the most picturesque and rain-washed landscapes of Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

Participants will experience Honda’s complete model range, including:

– The Honda Elevate SUV

– The City e:HEV hybrid sedan

– The 5th-Gen Honda City

– The newly launched 3rd-Gen Honda Amaze

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony, Mr. Kunal Behl, Vice President, Marketing and Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd., said: “Mr. Kunal Behl, Vice President, Marketing and Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd., said, “We are proud to carry forward the legacy of ‘Drive to Discover,’ a journey that has inspired adventure and exploration for many years. This annual drive is more than just a route—it’s a celebration of discovery, driving passion, and the spirit of exploration that our participants cherish.

With the ‘Monsoon Trail’ theme this year, we continue our tradition of showcasing the exceptional capabilities of our trusted vehicle lineup, combining advanced technology, sporty design, and premium quality. We look forward to many more years of creating unforgettable experiences and new adventures with our valued drivers.”

Now in its latest chapter, Drive to Discover continues to be one of Honda’s signature brand engagement events, highlighting real-world performance, driving dynamics, and the versatility of its vehicles amidst India’s most picturesque terrains.