Honda Cars India Planning Price Hike From 1st April 2026

Honda Cars India is set to implement a price from 1st April 2026. While the company has not officially disclosed the extent of the increase or the specific models affected, sources indicate that a revision in pricing is on the cards for some models. Price hikes around the start of a new financial year are common in the automotive industry, typically driven by rising input costs, inflationary pressures and adjustments in operational expenses.

Honda India Current Lineup

Honda currently sells a limited but focused portfolio in India, including models such as Amaze, City, and Elevate. The company has been maintaining steady sales volumes with these offerings while also preparing to expand its portfolio with upcoming electrified products. The price revision is expected to affect some offerings, though exact details will be clearer once the official announcement is made.

Part Of Industry-Wide Trend

Honda’s planned price hike aligns with a broader trend seen across the auto industry, where manufacturers typically revise prices at the beginning of a new financial year. Multiple automakers are expected to announce similar hikes in the coming weeks. Customers planning to purchase a Honda vehicle may benefit from booking before the end of March 2026 to avoid the upcoming price increase.

Honda Electric SUV Road Test Starts

In related developments, Honda Cars India has also recently commenced road testing of its upcoming electric SUV for the Indian market. The test program was flagged off from the company’s Tapukara facility in Rajasthan and marks a key step in Honda’s EV strategy for India.

Based on the Honda 0 Series platform, the new electric SUV is being tested across diverse real-world conditions including highways, city traffic and extreme climates to evaluate performance, durability and efficiency. The model is expected to be manufactured in India for both domestic and export markets, with a launch timeline around FY2026-27.