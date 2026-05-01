Honda Cars India Sales April 2026 – 4,938 Units, Domestic Up 21% YoY

Honda Cars India has reported a steady start to FY2027, with total sales of 4,938 units in April 2026, registering a marginal 1.38% year-on-year growth compared to 4,871 units sold in April 2025. Growth during the month was primarily driven by the domestic market, even as exports declined sharply.

Domestic Sales Up 21%

Honda’s domestic sales stood at 4,069 units, reflecting a strong 21.10% YoY growth over 3,360 units sold in April last year. The growth was supported by steady demand for key models such as Amaze, City and Elevate, which continue to form the backbone of Honda’s India lineup. On a month-on-month basis, however, domestic volumes declined by 46.35% compared to 7,585 units in March 2026, which is typically seen after the financial year-end push.

Exports Decline Impacts Overall Numbers

Exports stood at 869 units, witnessing a sharp 42.49% YoY decline from 1,511 units in April 2025. This drop offset gains in the domestic market, resulting in relatively flat overall growth. The decline in exports suggests some softness in overseas markets or shipment timing adjustments during the month.

Mr. Kunal Behl, Vice President, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd. said, “The new fiscal year has begun on a positive note for us, with good sales momentum for Amaze, City and Elevate. HCIL has recorded a 21% growth in domestic sales for April 2026. We remain confident of sustaining this growth trajectory in the coming months.”

New Launches To Boost Momentum

Looking ahead, Honda is preparing to strengthen its portfolio in India. The company is set to launch City facelift and ZR-V SUV on May 22, with both models expected to play different roles in its strategy.

While ZR-V will be a fully imported CBU model, aimed at building brand image and presence in the premium SUV space, the City facelift will focus on improving features and competitiveness in the highly contested mid-size sedan segment. In addition, Honda has plans to introduce more CBU models later this year, further enhancing its brand positioning in India.

Made-In-India EV Plans From 2027

Beyond immediate launches, Honda is also working on its long-term India strategy. From next year, the company is expected to begin launching locally manufactured models, including its upcoming 0 Series electric vehicle (0 Alpha), which has already been spotted testing in India. This signals Honda’s intent to strengthen its presence not just in ICE segments but also in the emerging EV space.

Honda Cars India’s April 2026 performance highlights strong domestic demand but continued pressure on exports. However, with multiple new launches lined up — including premium imports and updated core models — the company is gearing up for a more aggressive push in the Indian market. The upcoming EV strategy and localisation plans could further play a crucial role in shaping Honda’s growth trajectory in the coming years.