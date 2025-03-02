Honda Cars India Sales At 10k in Feb 2025 – Domestic and Exports

– Domestic sales drop by 21.37% YoY, exports decline by 20.70%

– Month-on-month (MoM) sales fall by 23.33% compared to January 2025

Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL) reported total sales of 10,323 units in February 2025, registering a 21.07% year-on-year (YoY) decline from 13,078 units sold in February 2024. The decline was witnessed across both domestic and export markets, with demand slowing down significantly.

Domestic and Export Performance

Honda’s domestic sales stood at 5,616 units, marking a 21.37% YoY drop from 7,142 units in February 2024. Similarly, exports fell by 20.70%, with 4,707 units shipped in February 2025 compared to 5,936 units in the same period last year. Compared to January 2025, when Honda sold 7,325 units in the domestic market, February saw a 23.33% decline, with 1,709 fewer units sold.

Challenges in Sales Performance

The decline in sales could be attributed to changing market trends, increasing competition from SUVs, and limited new product offerings. Honda’s current lineup in India, consisting primarily of sedans and compact SUVs, is facing stiff competition from rivals expanding aggressively in the mid-size and compact SUV segments.

Sharing thoughts on Feb’25 sales performance, Mr. Kunal Behl, Vice President, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd. said, “The market conditions have been challenging for the auto industry where we saw reduced momentum in car registrations and difficulties in creating fresh demand during Feb as compared to last year.

However, our recent launches of All New Amaze and Special editions of Elevate Black and City Apex with good response from market have helped us to create new excitement in our products and sustain sales in this tough period. With new benefits outlined in the Union Budget 2026 to boost overall consumer demand, we hope situation will improve in coming period. On the export front, we continue to post healthy volumes led by strong performance of Elevate and City in export markets.”