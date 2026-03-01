Honda Cars India Sales Feb 2026 – Total Sales At 7,212 Units

Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL) reported total sales of 7,212 units in February 2026, comprising 5,629 units in domestic sales and 1,583 units in exports. On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, domestic sales remained largely stable, growing marginally by 0.23% compared to 5,616 units sold in February 2025.

However, exports declined sharply by 66.37% from 4,707 units last year, resulting in an overall 30.14% drop in total sales compared to 10,323 units in February 2025. On a month-on-month (MoM) basis, domestic sales were down 9.11% compared to 6,193 units recorded in January 2026.

Domestic Portfolio Performance

Honda attributed its steady domestic performance to the continued popularity of Amaze, positioned as a practical sedan offering strong safety credentials. City and Elevate also contributed stable volumes, supported by promotional activities during the month.

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Kunal Behl, Vice President – Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd., stated that the company maintained sales momentum through February, driven by strong demand for Amaze, while City and Elevate recorded steady traction. He added that as the fiscal year approaches its final month, the company remains optimistic about overall market performance.

2026 Plans

This year, Honda has aggressive expansion plans for the Indian market, with a clear shift towards premiumization. As part of its broader roadmap to introduce up to 10 new cars by 2030, Honda will begin rolling out multiple new models starting 2026. The focus will not only be on mass-market products but also on premium, halo offerings brought in via the CBU route.

Key launches expected this year include the Honda Prelude hybrid sports coupe in the first half of 2026, followed by the ZR-V hybrid towards the end of the year. These models will help elevate Honda’s brand positioning in India, targeting buyers seeking exclusivity, advanced hybrid technology and a more aspirational ownership experience.