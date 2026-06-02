Honda Cars India Sales Grow 31% In May 2026 – New City, Elevate Drive Demand

Honda Cars India has reported strong sales growth in May 2026, registering total sales of 7,853 units. This includes domestic sales of 5,111 units and exports of 2,742 units. Compared to 5,985 units sold in May 2025, total sales increased by 31.21% year-on-year (YoY), translating into a volume gain of 1,868 units.

Honda Cars Sales May 2026

Domestic sales stood at 5,111 units in May 2026, up 29.39% from 3,950 units sold during the same month last year. The company added 1,161 units in domestic volume, aided by continued demand for models such as Amaze, Elevate and City. Exports also posted healthy growth, rising to 2,742 units from 2,035 units in May 2025. This represents a growth of 34.74% YoY, with export volumes increasing by 707 units.

On a month-on-month basis, Honda Cars recorded an even stronger improvement. Domestic sales increased from 4,069 units in April 2026 to 5,111 units in May 2026, reflecting a growth of 25.61%. The company added 1,042 units over the previous month, indicating improved momentum in the domestic market.

New City And ZR-V Debut Support Brand Momentum

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Kunal Behl, Vice President, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd., said that despite concerns around rising fuel prices and their potential impact on customer sentiment, May turned out to be a rewarding month for the company. Honda attributed part of the growth to the successful launch of the new City, which helped strengthen its position in the sedan segment. The company also showcased the ZR-V SUV in India, generating interest among customers and highlighting Honda’s global SUV portfolio.

The company’s current lineup comprising Amaze, City and Elevate continues to contribute steadily to sales. With domestic volumes crossing the 5,000-unit mark and exports growing at an even faster pace, Honda Cars India has started the new financial year on a positive note.

While Honda’s sales remain significantly lower than larger mass-market players, the company has managed to post one of the stronger growth rates among passenger vehicle manufacturers in May 2026, supported by both domestic demand and export performance. Honda has announced aggressive launch plans for Indian market. This year, they plan to launch couple of more CBU models, next year will launch India-made 0 Alpha electric SUV and from 2028, will launch all new sub 4m SUV and a mid size SUV. By 2030, Honda will have launched 10 new cars in the Indian market.