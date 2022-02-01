Honda Cars India Sales Jan 2022 – City, Amaze, Jazz, WRV

Honda Cars India reports decline in domestic sales and increase in exports for January 2022

Despite unfavourable market conditions, HCIL hasn’t reported much decline. However, though the market situation has been unsteady for months now, it’s Honda’s limited car lineup that’s more concerning at all times.

As far as volumes go, having a limited lineup on cars for sales does in fact have a limiting effect. But Honda looks unperturbed. And continues to not rock its boat too much. This means, customers continue to visit stores to choose from the City, Amaze, Jazz or WR-V.

There’s nothing wrong though with this approach. There are manufacturers at present that offer just as few cars. Only difference though being most of these manufacturers have been operating in India for a relatively shorter number of years. Though the company had to shut manufacturing at one of its plants, it has survived where others have quit on manufacturing for India.

Honda Cars India Sales Jan 2022

For January 2022, HCIL reports domestic sales of 10,427 units. YoY sales fell from 11,319 units. Volumes fell by 892 nits. Sales decline is reported at 7.88 percent. MoM sales growth is reported at just over 30 percent. Volume gain stood at 2,454 units, up from 7,983 units.

Last month, exports grew to 1,722 units, up from 1,233 units. Volume gain stood at 489 units at 39.66 percent growth. MoM growth stood at 47.81 percent growth at volume growth of 557 units, up from 1,165 units.

Yuichi Murata, Director, Marketing and Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd said, “Despite the supply chain and COVID-related challenges, we have started off 2022 on a promising note. The sales in the month of January’22 got partially impacted owing to the weekend-lockdowns in some cities but overall the situation looks positive and steady.

All of our production output have been getting dispatched to our dealer partners in time, meeting the demand for the Honda models. The market situation will improve with the reduction in the COVID-caseload as we move forward.”

Honda Compact SUV

And while there’s little else that has survived the test of time like the grand ole Honda City, the company can still do more. For starters, introducing a Compact SUV. This is a segment that’s got all eyes on it. Given projections, a multitude of manufacturers have built specific UVs to meet market demand. But, not Honda. Yet.

Honda does wear a somewhat premium tag here, and as such, it’s SUV too would be thoughtfully crafted to fit its design language and market reputation. Until the launch of a SUV that’s meant to propel sales, one can expect Honda to continue holding the boat steady as it has done for years now.