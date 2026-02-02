Honda Cars India Sales January 2026 – Domestic 6193, Exports 748

Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL) reported total sales of 6,941 units in January 2026, comprising 6,193 units in domestic sales and 748 units in exports. While the company managed to post a month-on-month (MoM) growth of 6.65% over December 2025, overall volumes declined on a year-on-year (YoY) basis when compared to January 2025.

Domestic sales stood at 6,193 units, down 15.45% YoY from 7,325 units sold in January 2025. However, demand showed some recovery on a monthly basis, improving from 5,807 units in December 2025, indicating gradual stabilisation after the year-end slowdown.

Exports See Sharp Decline

Exports emerged as the biggest drag on Honda’s overall performance in January 2026. The company shipped 748 units overseas, a steep 84.98% decline YoY, compared to 4,979 units exported in January 2025. This sharp fall in exports resulted in total sales dropping by 43.59% YoY, from 12,304 units last year to 6,941 units in January 2026. The significant contraction in exports suggests lower overseas demand or supply-side constraints, even as domestic retail showed signs of modest recovery on a MoM basis.

Amaze, City And Elevate Anchor Domestic Volumes

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Kunal Behl, Vice President – Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd., said, “The year has begun on a strong note, supported by a healthy sales momentum. The Honda Amaze continues to bring in strong demand for its value for money offering along with the City and Elevate that contribute steadily to the overall business. We remain confident of sustaining this positive momentum in the coming months.”

Upcoming Launch Plans

For 2026-27, Honda is preparing a multi-pronged product strategy that blends halo imports with long-term localisation. In 2026, the company plans to introduce select CBU halo models, including cars like Prelude, ZR-V Hybrid and other niche global offerings, aimed at strengthening brand image rather than chasing volumes.

Alongside this, Honda is also gearing up for the launch of its 0 Series full-electric SUV, marking an important step in its global EV roadmap for India. Looking ahead to 2027, Honda plans to introduce the 0 Alpha electric SUV, which will be manufactured in India, positioning the country as a global production and export hub for this model. This reinforces Honda’s “Make in India, for India and the world” strategy.

On the ICE side, Honda is expected to roll out a City facelift later this year, while the next-generation City is planned for a 2028 launch timeline. The Elevate SUV is also likely to receive a facelift, helping Honda refresh its core portfolio as it transitions toward electrification.