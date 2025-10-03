Honda Cars India Sales Report – September 2025

Honda Cars India reported sales of 5,303 units in September 2025, reflecting a year-on-year decline of 6.56% compared to 5,675 units sold in September 2024. However, on a month-on-month basis, the brand recorded a strong rebound, with sales rising 37.74% over August 2025, when 3,850 units were sold.

Domestic & Export Performance – September 2025

For the month, Honda Cars India’s domestic sales stood at 13,203 units, down 15.5% YoY compared to 15,625 units in the same period last year. Meanwhile, exports registered 9,191 units, a sharp 33.23% decline YoY from 13,766 units shipped in September 2024. Combining both, Honda Cars India recorded a total of 22,394 units in September 2025, down 23.81% YoY.

Q2 FY26 Performance

In Q2 FY26 (July–September 2025), Honda Cars India reported total sales of 6,774 units, compared to 11,143 units in Q2 FY25, reflecting a steep 39.21% decline YoY.

– Domestic sales in Q2 FY26 were 3,850 units, down 27.71% from 5,326 units a year earlier.

– Exports in the same period stood at 2,924 units, down nearly 49.73% YoY from 5,817 units in Q2 FY25.

Despite the YoY slowdown, Honda Cars India is optimistic about the months ahead. The recent GST reforms, which have lowered effective car prices, along with the onset of the festive season, are expected to provide a significant boost to sales. Increased customer inquiries, festive promotions, and refreshed product offerings are likely to help the company regain momentum in the coming quarters.

Mr. Kunal Behl, Vice President, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd. said, “In September, we witnessed a strong pick-up in both wholesales and deliveries from Navratras onwards, as customers aligned their purchases following the GST related announcements. The GST 2.0 has come as a boon for the customers and the auto industry as cars are now much more affordable with reduced prices and additional ongoing offers. We expect this strong momentum to carry forward into October with heightened customer sentiment during Dhanteras & Diwali.”

