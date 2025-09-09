Honda Cars India to Pass on Full GST Benefits – Price Reductions up to Rs 95,500

Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL) has announced that it will fully pass on the benefits of the recently introduced GST Reforms 2025 to its customers. The revised prices will take effect from 22nd September 2025, in line with the implementation of the new GST structure.

Customers who book their vehicles now can take advantage of dual benefits — the upcoming GST-based price reductions and the festive offers currently available at dealerships. Deliveries under the new pricing will begin from the Navratri period, traditionally seen as an auspicious time for new purchases.

Official Statement

Mr. Kunal Behl, Vice President, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd. said, “We welcome the Government’s new GST Reforms 2025 which come at a very timely juncture for the Auto industry. These progressive measures will not only make vehicles more accessible to customers but also provide a strong impetus to festive season demand. As the festive demand peaks, we encourage our customers to book now to ensure timely delivery during auspicious period and avail benefits both on account of GST reduction and current festive offers.”

Estimated GST Benefits Across Models

Variant-wise post-GST prices will be shared by authorized dealerships closer to implementation. Honda has shared indicative savings that customers can expect once the GST reforms come into effect:

Honda Amaze 2nd Gen: Up to Rs 72,800

Honda Amaze 3rd Gen: Up to Rs 95,500

Honda Elevate: Up to Rs 58,400

Honda City: Up to Rs 57,500

Festive Season Push

With the festive season around the corner, HCIL is aiming to leverage the momentum by combining government-backed affordability with its own festive promotions. The company expects this strategy to strengthen retail sales during one of the industry’s busiest periods. Honda currently retails the Amaze, Elevate, and City in India, with the Amaze serving as its entry-level sedan, the Elevate as its compact SUV offering, and the City continuing to be a flagship nameplate in the midsize sedan segment.