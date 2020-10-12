Honda Cars Can Now Be Purchased Online – From Amaze To City And CRV

Honda from Home online process for end to end new car buying convenience

With its online car booking platform being a norm now, Honda Cars India has now extended the car booking platform to car buying platform. Called Honda from Home, the online platform brings together a convenient, safe and secure car buying experience.

The Online Retail Platform functions in conjunction with dealership sales process. For customers, the car buying process is an easy 6-step one that does away with the need to visit a dealership.

Honda from Home platform was rolled out as pilot at the end of April ‘20. The retail presents a one-stop information and interface for car prices, dealer selector, special promotional offers including loyalty, exchange and corporate benefits, finance options, EMI calculator, a dedicated sales representative, on-road price and preferred delivery location option. The comprehensive approach ensures that customers don’t face a moment of doubt, while the end to end process comes to fruition.

Rajesh Goel, Senior Vice President and Director, Sales and Marketing, Honda Cars India Ltd said, “Since the launch of ‘Honda from Home’, we have cumulatively received over 240,000 high intent customers visiting the platform in the past 5 months. This indicates interest in web services with continuous rise in digital leads and bookings.”

Honda from Home 6-step digital process

Honda from Home digitises car buying with personalised interaction, every step of the way. Once a car is selected, a quote, and finance information is communicated, following which an initial online payment is requested. Process simplicity assures convenience. Honda Virtual Showroom has also been integrated into platform.

Honda dealerships are integrated into the platform. Once car selection is completed, a customer can select applicable offers, get a quote, check finance options, select delivery options, and buy online. All this can be completed on the company website by creating a login profile.

Honda from Home step by step guide

Once validation is completed, users can surf vehicle details, and select model and variant/ fuel type, transmission, and colour. Price range selector allows one to choose a car as per budget. City and dealership has to be selected for a purchase. The detailed offers section lists monthly offers available. Existing Honda customers benefit from the loyalty offer Corporate customers will find eligibility offers. Those exchanging an old car, need to upload details for evaluation.

Once a car is selected, the Honda accessory section with pricing can be accessed. Extended warranty and Roadside assistance packages are are to be included before a quote is generated. A dealer sales representative is assigned for documentation, to discuss offers, and on-road price. Financing options from with loan information can b accessed. Following delivery location preference selection, payment formalities are to be completed. The online booking and buying process makes for a smooth start to any car buying process.