Honda Car Sales Aug 2021 – New Amaze, City Powers Domestic Growth

Honda expects the positive sales momentum to continue throughout the festive season

Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL) sold a total of 11,177 units in August 2021. YoY growth is at 49%, as compared to 7,509 units sold during the corresponding period last year. MoM growth is even higher at 85% in comparison to 6,055 units sold in July 2021.

Top performers include the new Amaze as well as the City sedan along with Jazz and WRV. Honda car exports have also posted significant gains. From 450 units in August last year, exports have zoomed to 2,262 units in August 2021. That’s an increase of more than 400%.

Amaze facelift drives growth

A significant percentage of Honda car sales in domestic market comes from Amaze facelift, launched on August 18. Amaze sales in August were at 6,591 units, which is close to 60% of the company’s overall domestic sales.

With this, Amaze easily qualifies as one of the most preferred family sedans in the country. In terms of volumes, Amaze could now be ranked at second spot in the list of bestselling sedans in August. It could be ahead of rivals Hyundai Aura and Tata Tigor, while still trailing Maruti Suzuki Dzire.

To recall, Amaze facelift came with a range of cosmetic updates. Improvements have been made across the front grille, headlamps, design of alloy wheels, tail lamps and other styling bits. Facelift model is available with S and VX variants. The base E trim of Amaze continues in its pre-facelift format.

Key features on Amaze facelift include 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, steering mounted audio controls, power adjustable and foldable ORVMs, tilt steering, smartphone connectivity via Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and Weblink, cruise control and one push start/stop button.

Engine options are the same as earlier, a 1.5 litre diesel unit that makes 98 bhp and a 1.2 litre petrol motor generating 89 bhp. Transmission options include 6-speed manual and CVT gearbox.

Honda car sales outlook

Honda is hopeful that car sales will stay buoyant in the coming months. The carmaker has been witnessing strong demand for its products with the onset of festive season. Car sales are expected to pick up pace further, as festivities reach their peak around October-November.

Honda has also pointed out some challenges that can adversely impact production and sales. The company is closely monitoring supply side issues and probably taking proactive steps to reduce their overall impact. There’s currently a global shortage of semiconductors, which has had a significant impact on auto industry. Honda is also cognizant of any contingencies that may arise due to Covid related disruptions.

Later this year or in 2022, Honda could expand its portfolio to include new-gen HR-V. This is sold as Vezel in its home market Japan. In line with the times, Honda has equipped new HR-V with a hybrid powertrain. The e:HEV powertrain is said to be more responsive and powerful.

It comprises a 1.5-litre Atkinson cycle petrol unit integrated with two electric motors. One of the electric motors is used for traction whereas as the other works as a generator. The electric motors are paired with a lithium-ion battery pack. Paired with a CVT gearbox, the powertrain makes 129 bhp of max power and 254 Nm of peak torque.