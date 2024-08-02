Honda Cars Sales July 2024 At 7,334 – Elevate, City, Amaze Get Free Maintenance Package

Honda Cars India registered total sales of 7,334 units in July 2024 while domestic sales showed off a YoY and MoM decline

Honda Cars India has seen lower domestic sales in July 2024. Sales stood at 4,624 units in the past month, a 4.93% YoY decline over 4,864 units sold in July 2023. MoM sales also suffered a setback by 3.75% when compared to 4,804 units sold in June 2024. This marked decline in domestic sales could be on account of changes and challenges that the market is facing both in terms of economic conditions and a paradigm change in customer preferences. Honda sales have also been bogged down by competitive pressures.

Honda Car Sales July 2024

The company exports on the other hand showed off stronger performance offsetting the company’s dismal domestic performance. Exports showed off an astronomical 143.71% YoY growth. Exports surged to 2,710 units in the past month over just 1,112 units sold in July 2023. This was an improvement of 1,598 units in terms of volumes.

Honda India’s exports were primarily the Elevate crossover which is made in India and sold in Japan as the WR-V. Rising exports boosted total sales by 22.72% to 7,334 units in July 2024 from 5,976 units sold in July 2023 relating to a 1,358 unit volume growth.

Mr. Kunal Behl, Vice President, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd. said, “Despite the challenges in the market and subdued customer sentiment, our sales momentum was in line with our expectation. We have been focusing on creating fresh demand through attractive benefits, making it the best time for customers to buy new cars. With the festive season approaching, we anticipate a positive sentiment, which should lead to strong sales momentum in the coming months. HCIL’s steady growth in exports has boosted confidence in Indian manufacturing, reaffirming our commitment to delivering best-in-class products.”

Honda Freedom Fest Announced

Honda has announced a Freedom Fest promotional campaign. It is presented across the company’s range of cars that include the Amaze, City, Elevate and City e:HEV and is on offer vial all company dealerships in the country. Via this new campaign, customers can take delivery of their vehicles and benefit from an exclusive 3 year/30,000 km free maintenance package besides gaining in terms of cash benefits, loyalty schemes, exchange offers and special discounts to corporate buyers as well.

This 3 year / 30,000 km Maintenance Package allows customers to enjoy a hassle free ownership experience without any additional burden of car maintenance. It takes care of overall maintenance and general repairs of the vehicle. Accident jobs, normal wear and tear of parts are not covered under this scheme. It is also restricted for a limited period on select model variants.

Commenting on the promotion campaign, Mr. Kunal Behl, Vice President, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd. said, “At Honda Cars, we are committed to providing a premium ownership experience and exceptional value to our customers. The 3-Year Maintenance Package offered to our customers reflects our commitment to that goal ensuring a stress-free drive for all. I encourage customers to take advantage of these attractive offers at any of our dealerships.”