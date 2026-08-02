Honda Cars Sales July 2026 – Domestic Sales Jump 48%

Honda Cars India has reported total sales of 8,284 units in July 2026, comprising 6,014 domestic sales and 2,270 exports. While total sales increased by 10.1% over 7,524 units sold in July 2025, the highlight was a strong 48.5% growth in domestic volumes, indicating improving traction across the company’s passenger vehicle portfolio.

Domestic Sales Lead Growth

Honda’s domestic sales rose from 4,050 units in July 2025 to 6,014 units in July 2026, an increase of 1,964 units. Domestic sales also registered healthy month-on-month growth. Honda sold 6,014 cars in July 2026, compared to 5,243 units in June 2026, translating into a 14.7% increase.

Exports, however, declined to 2,270 units from 3,474 units in the same month last year, resulting in overall sales growth of 10.1%. For the April-July FY2027 period, Honda has sold 29,863 vehicles, registering a 27.1% growth over 23,504 units sold during the corresponding period last year. Domestic sales grew 27.9% to 20,437 units, while exports increased 25.3% to 9,426 units.

Commenting on the sales performance, Kunal Behl, Vice President, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India, said the company’s over 48% domestic sales growth reflects the positive momentum being built across its portfolio. He added that the encouraging response to the recently introduced New City and the launch of the Honda ZR-V has strengthened customer interest in the brand, while Elevate and Amaze continue to deliver robust sales backed by their strong value proposition. With the festive season approaching, Honda expects its strengthened portfolio and customer-focused initiatives to help sustain this momentum in the coming months.

Honda Gears Up For Major India Expansion

Looking beyond its current lineup, Honda is working on one of its biggest product expansion plans for India. The company has already begun testing its upcoming 0 Alpha eSUV, recently spotted in Manali ahead of its expected 2027 launch. This will be Honda’s first dedicated electric SUV for the Indian market.

Beyond EVs, Honda has confirmed development of two new India-focused SUVs. These include a sub-4 metre SUV to rival Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet and Hyundai Venue, along with a new midsize SUV positioned against Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara and Toyota Hyryder. Both SUVs are expected to arrive from 2028 onwards.

Honda’s long-term strategy is even more ambitious. The company has announced plans to launch 10 new cars in India by 2030 across ICE, hybrid and electric powertrains. With a significantly expanded product portfolio, Honda will be looking to strengthen its position in the Indian passenger vehicle market over the rest of the decade.