Honda Cars Sales June 2025 – Exports Dip Sharply, Domestic See Marginal Decline

Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL) reported total sales of 5,124 units in June 2025, reflecting a sharp decline of 47.6% over the 9,776 units sold in June 2024. Domestic sales accounted for 4,618 units, down 3.9% year-on-year from 4,804 units last June. Exports, however, witnessed a significant contraction, plunging nearly 90% to 506 units in June 2025 compared to 4,972 units a year ago.

Honda Cars Sales June 2025

Month-on-month, domestic sales showed a positive trend, growing 16.9% from 3,950 units in May 2025. Exports remained flat sequentially, resulting in an overall MoM increase of 29.7% in total sales.

For Q1 FY26 (April–June 2025), Honda Cars India posted cumulative domestic sales of 11,928 units, marking a 14.7% drop from 13,977 units in Q1 FY25. Exports for the quarter declined sharply to 4,052 units from 17,739 units, leading to total Q1 FY26 volumes of 15,980 units — a decline of 49.6% from 31,716 units in the same quarter last fiscal.

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Kunal Behl, Vice President, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd. said, “Given the ongoing market conditions and cautious consumer sentiment, we continued to strategically moderate our dispatches this month to maintain optimal inventory levels across our network. We remain optimistic about gradual improvement in demand in the coming months, supported by encouraging monsoon and upcoming festive period.”

Affordable Hybrids on the Horizon

Looking ahead, Honda is aiming to reinvigorate its India portfolio with a major hybrid push. Reports suggest the company is developing new hybrid models on its highly localized PF2 platform, targeting a more affordable price band starting around Rs 15 lakh. This new lineup is expected to include a three-row SUV, the next-generation City sedan, and a sub-4-meter SUV. Honda is also planning Elevate-based EV, scheduled for launch from 2026 onward, as part of its wider multi-energy platform strategy. This could help Honda recover market share and respond to India’s growing demand for hybrid and electric vehicles.