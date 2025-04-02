Honda Cars Sales March 2025 – Domestic Sales Up 2%, FY25 Declines Over FY24

Honda Cars India reported total domestic sales of 7,228 units in March 2025, registering a modest YoY growth of 2.22% over the 7,071 units sold in March 2024. The brand also posted a strong month-on-month recovery with a 28.7% increase over February 2025, when it had sold 5,616 units. This growth reflects a positive customer response to Honda’s offerings in the closing month of FY25.

On the exports front, however, Honda Cars witnessed a significant decline. The company exported 4,656 units in March 2025, compared to 6,860 units during the same period last year, resulting in a 32.13% drop. As a result, total sales (domestic + exports) in March 2025 stood at 11,884 units, down 14.69% compared to the 13,931 units sold in March 2024.

FY25 Performance – Exports Up, Domestic Sales Dip

For the full financial year 2024-25, Honda Cars India registered total sales of 1,26,151 units, marginally higher than the 1,24,173 units sold in FY24, reflecting a growth of 1.59%. The key driver for this growth was exports, which jumped 60.22% YoY – from 37,589 units in FY24 to 60,226 units in FY25.

However, domestic performance remained under pressure, with FY25 sales falling to 65,925 units from 86,584 units in FY24 – a sharp decline of 23.86%. As the company looks ahead, the focus will likely be on revitalizing its domestic portfolio to regain momentum, even as export demand continues to show strong promise. India-made Honda Elevate has received record booking numbers in Japan.

Speaking about overall fiscal year sales performance, Mr. Kunal Behl, Vice President, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd. said, “HCIL sales performance in FY’24-25 has been in line with the ongoing tough business environment. While on domestic front, the industry faced challenges in creating fresh demand from the market which was also reflected in HCIL domestic sales, we recorded our highest ever export volumes led by strong export business of Elevate to Japan. The recent launch of All-New Amaze has been well received from the market strengthening our position in the family sedan segment. While demand creation may still present challenge in the new fiscal year, we remain optimistic and believe our commitment to customer satisfaction will enable us to navigate the market effectively and continue driving positive results.”