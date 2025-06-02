Honda Cars Sales May 2025 Saw Domestic MoM Growth – Amaze, Elevate, City

Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) has closed the sales account for the month of May 2025 with a mixed reaction. The company currently offers three vehicles in India – Amaze, Elevate and City, across Petrol, Hybrid (Petrol + Electric) and Petrol + CNG (retrofit kits) powertrains options. Let’s break down the numbers and see what’s what.

Honda Cars Sales May 2025

The month of May 2025 was of prime importance for HCIL in the domestic market. During this period, we witnessed the launch of Elevate Apex Summer Edition that brought some new features like 360-degree cameras that were never offered with standard Elevate. Also, there was a major rejig with Amaze sedan’s variant lineup.

These elements will have certainly influenced Honda’s sales performance for the month of May 2025. Speaking of, Honda Cars Sales May 2025 charts showed a total sales of 5,985 units including domestic performance and exports. Splitting up the total, we get 3,950 units sold in the domestic market and 2,035 units shipped to export markets.

In India, sales stood at 3,950 units, which registered a YoY sales decline of 18.08% when compared to the 4,822 units sold in May 2024, losing 872 units in volume YoY. However, sales did improve MoM with 17.56% growth over 3,360 units sold in April 2025. This resulted in a volume growth of 590 units MoM.

The 2,035 units shipped to export markets more than halved YoY accounting for a 67.45% YoY decline when compared to 6,251 units shipped in May 2024. This resulted in a 4,216 units volume loss. In total, the 5,985 units pushed by HCIL witnessed a 45.95% YoY decline, losing 5,088 units, when compared to the 11,073 units from May 2024.

The company has promised to carve out more variants and special editions with Elevate SUV and is likely to do the same with its sedan lineup. Recently introduced CNG variants are likely to catch up too, owing to increasing fuel prices and other factors.

Statement from Honda Cars India

Sharing thoughts on the sales performance, Mr. Kunal Behl, Vice President, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd. said, “In view of the prevailing market conditions and subdued consumer sentiment, we continued to strategically moderate our dispatches in May to maintain optimal inventory levels across our network, while remaining optimistic about improved retail performance in the coming months supported by forecasts of a better monsoon.”

