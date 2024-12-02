Honda Cars Sales Nov 2024 – Exports Registered 80.99% YoY Growth!

With new Amaze B Segment sedan, launch date set on December 4th 2024, Honda Cars’ sales prospects may be improved drastically

One of the most iconic car manufacturers in the world, Honda, is a prominent brand in Indian automotive market. The company is among the leading sedan makers of India and has had a massive impact on Indian car buyers. Soon, Honda will launch the newest iteration of Amaze sub 4m sedan soon.

Honda Cars Sales Nov 2024

For the month of November 2025, Honda Cars India Ltd posted a total sales figure of 10,726 units. These constitute both units sold in domestic market and shipped to global export markets. In the domestic market, Honda currently sells Amaze B Segment sedan, City C Segment sedan and Elevate C Segment SUV.

Domestic sales performance from Honda in the month of November 2024 fell short, registering decline in sales in both YoY and MoM prospects. Exports, on the other hand, registered a massive uproar in MoM aspect, when compared to units shipped in October 2024.

Breaking down the numbers, Honda Cars India Ltd sold a total of 5,005 units in the domestic market. When compared to the 8,730 units sold in November 2023, a year ago, there was a 42.67% YoY decline in sales. Volume loss from this sales decline stood at 3,725 units YoY.

If we compare Honda’s domestic sales in MoM aspect, we can see that Honda had sold 5,546 units in October 2024. Thus registering in a MoM decline in sales of 9.75%. Resulting in a MoM volume loss accounting to 541 units. With the launch of new Amaze, there may be a better sales proposition for HCIL in the domestic market.

Exports Thrived

While HCIL’s sales endeavors in domestic market saw a decline post the exciting festive season, exports have been thriving for the brand. The company exports multiple models from India and recently launched WR-V SUV in Japan (rebadged Honda Elevate SUV) is among the notable ones.

HCIL shipped a total of 5,721 units last month from Indian ports. When compared to the 3,161 units shipped a year ago (November 2023), Honda registered a solid 80.99% YoY growth in exports. Thus resulting in a volume gain of 2,560 units in exports last month.

Statement from Honda Cars India Ltd

Mr. Kunal Behl, Vice President, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd. said, “Our sales performance in November was in line with our plan. As we approach the launch of All New 3rd Generation Amaze in a few days from now, the production of the new model will ramp up from December.

There is lot of excitement among customers for the new Amaze highlighting a strong market connection for the brand. On the other hand, our exports have been growing backed by strong demand for Elevate in export markets.”