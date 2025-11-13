Honda CB1000 Hornet SP Recalled in India – Free Fix from January 2026

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has announced a voluntary market recall campaign for select units of its premium CB1000 Hornet SP. The recall aligns with a global service action and affects motorcycles manufactured in 2025.

What’s the Issue?

According to Honda, excessive radiant heat from the exhaust system may soften the painted seat surface, which can indirectly cause the gear change pedal pivot bolt to loosen over time and potentially fall off. If this happens, riders may experience difficulty or inability to shift gears—a safety concern especially during high-speed or urban riding.

Free Repair From January 2026

As a precaution, Honda will inspect and replace the affected parts free of cost, irrespective of the motorcycle’s warranty status. The recall work will be carried out exclusively at Honda BigWing Topline dealerships across India starting January 2026. Honda says this proactive move reinforces the brand’s focus on customer trust, safety and ownership experience.

How Owners Can Check if Their CB1000 Hornet SP Is Affected

Honda and its BigWing dealers will contact customers via call, email and SMS starting today. Additionally, owners can check their VIN (Vehicle Identification Number) on Honda’s official website. To avoid delays at dealerships, Honda advises customers to book their service appointment in advance.

Honda CB750 Hornet packs a 755cc inline twin-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that delivers 90.5 bhp and 75 Nm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox and slipper clutch, along with four riding modes — Sport, Standard, Rain and User. Sitting above it, the flagship Honda CB1000 Hornet SP uses a 999cc inline four-cylinder motor producing 155 bhp and 107 Nm, equipped with a slipper clutch, bi-directional quick-shifter, Honda Selectable Torque Control and five riding modes for a more performance-oriented setup. The CB1000 Hornet SP was launched in May this year, when it was priced at Rs 12.36 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.