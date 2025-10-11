Honda CB1000F Neo-Retro Launched – Starts JPY 1.4 Million (Rs 8.17 Lakh)

While based on the CB1000 Hornet, Honda CB1000F has undergone some significant changes to the engine and ride dynamics

In a welcome development for enthusiasts, Honda has unveiled the production version of the CB1000F neo-retro motorcycle. Earlier this year, the bike was revealed in concept form. Honda CB1000F is currently available for sale in Japan and Europe. More markets will be covered in the near future. Let’s get more details on Honda’s latest retro offering.

Honda CB1000F – Styling and features

As compared to the CB1000 Hornet that has a dominating road presence, the Honda CB1000F has relaxed, easy-going vibes. Some of the key highlights include a round headlamp, curvy fuel tank, a single-piece step-up seat and a slightly upswept exhaust. Buyers in Europe can choose from three dual-tone colour options – Silver & Blue, Silver & Black and Black & Red. The bike is being offered in a single variant in Europe.

Honda CB1000F has full-LED lighting and packs in a comprehensive range of premium features. Tech kit includes a 5-inch colour TFT screen that displays a range of information in a clear and crisp manner. Users can access a range of electronic rider aids such as riding modes of Standard, Sport and Rain. There are two user customizable modes as well. Users can choose a bi-directional quickshifter, which is an optional feature. A wide range of accessories is also on offer such as headlight cowl, centre stand, radiator grille, heated grips and soft luggage items.

Engine tweaks

While the engine is the same as that of Honda CB1000 Hornet, it has undergone major tweaks to ensure distinctive ride dynamics for CB1000F. The 1,000-cc engine was introduced in 2017 with the CBR1000RR Fireblade. Engine revisions include reworked intake and exhaust camshafts. Changes have been made to the intake configuration and airbox. The engine also gets a new 4-2-1 exhaust system.

With the changes, the engine generates 123.7 hp at 9,000 rpm and 103 Nm at 8,000 rpm. This is lower than CB1000 Hornet’s 157 hp at 11,000 rpm and 107 Nm at 9,000 rpm. However, peak power now arrives noticeably lower in the rev range. To complement this, Honda has tweaked the gearbox as well.

The first and second gears are shortened, while the third to sixth ratios are longer to achieve a more versatile riding experience. As a result, the CB1000F’s engine has 4,000 rpm when cruising at 100 km/h in top gear. In comparison, CB1000 Hornet’s engine at the same speed has 4,300 rpm.

Honda CB1000F – Chassis, specs

While the main frame is the same as CB1000 Hornet, the CB1000F gets a distinctive subframe. The bike offers a more relaxed riding stance, as compared to the Hornet. Seat height of 795 mm ensures easy control and handling. The bike weighs 214 kg, which is 2 kg heavier than the Hornet.

Honda CB1000F utilizes Nissin braking parts and Showa suspension. It has 310 mm dual discs at the front and a single 240 mm disc at the rear. Dual-channel ABS is standard but it is not switchable. Both ends have 17-inch wheels, wrapped in 120/70 and 180/55 Dunlop tyres.

Honda is yet to announce the prices for European markets. In its home market Japan, Honda CB1000F is available at a starting price of JPY 1.4 Million. JPY 1,397,000, to be precise (Rs 8.17 lakh). In comparison, the CB1000 Hornet is more accessible at JPY 1,342,000 (Rs 7.85 lakh).












