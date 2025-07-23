Honda CB125 Hornet and Shine 100 DX Revealed – Launch Soon

Honda Motorcycles and Scooters India (HMSI) is celebrating 25 years of manufacturing presence in India. Marking the milestone, HMSI organised a grand event in New Delhi which was a spectacle for enthusiasts as the company showcased a host of its premium big bikes.

However, the main highlights were the new products the company showcased at this event. One of them is the Honda Shine 100 DX and the other is CB125. Both motorcycles are aimed to dominate their respective segments and offer buyers a new attractive product.

CB125 Hornet

After the Shine 100 DLX, Honda unveiled its new masterstroke in the 125cc in the form of CB125 Hornet. This is clearly aimed at the Hero Xtreme 125R, TVS Raider 125 and Bajaj’s new Pulsar N125. However, the badge on the bike says Honda. So, it has to have premium elements and CB125 Hornet doesn’t disappoint.

It packs LED headlights, LED tail lights, LED turn indicators, USD telescopic front forks finished in a lovely Gold shade, rear mono-shock, painted alloy wheels, wide tyres, aggressive design to appeal GenZ audience, Type-C USB port, a 4.2-inch TFT instrument cluster with Bluetooth and turn-by-turn navigation and much more.

There’s petal disc brakes at the front with single-channel ABS, a sporty riding posture, fat tyres for the segment and a lot more. Honda CB125 Hornet comes in four colours – Pearl Siren Blue with Lemon Ice Yellow, Pearl Igneous Black, Pearl Siren Blue with Athletic Blue Metallic, Pearl Siren Blue with Sports Red. Bookings will commence on August 1st and deliveries will start soon after.

Powering the Honda CB125 Hornet is a 123.94cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine that is capable of delivering 11 bhp of peak power and 11.2 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 5-speed gearbox. Honda promises 0-60 km/h sprint in 5.4 seconds, making it the fastest motorcycle of its class. The low 124 kg kerb weight certainly helps in this regard.

Honda Shine 100 DX

Shine 100 is one of the epitomes of reliability, durability and affordability. Building on that, Honda has just launched Shine 100 DX, which bears thoughtful updates to appeal to customers. It features a wider fuel tank that lends a muscular appeal, which is rare in the 100cc commuter segment.

There’s a refreshed fully digital instrument console that packs features like fuel efficiency indicator. It lends a sophisticated appearance to the Shine 100 DX. It features chrome accents on handle, brake pedal, front visor, gear pedal, grab rail and chrome muffler cover along with attractive new graphics that look sporty and youthful.

The same 100cc engine is carried over with Honda Shine 100 DX with eSP, PGM-FI and Friction reduction technology. There’s a long and cushy seat and further accentuating comfort is a 5-step adjustable rear twin shock absorbers. Other notable features include alloy wheels, tubeless tyres, high ground clearance, rough road ability.

Honda Shine 100 DX will be offered in four colours – Pearl Igneous Black, Imperial Red Metallic, Athletic Blue Metallic and Gerny Gray Metallic. Bookings start on 1st of August and deliveries will commence soon after.