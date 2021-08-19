Honda CB200X Adventure Motorcycle Launch Price Rs 1.44 Lakh

Honda CB200X competes against other entry-level adventure tourers such as Xpulse 200 as well as Royal Enfield Himalayan and KTM 250 Adventure

Honda has its new adventure motorcycle CB200X in India today. The bike is based on the same platform and powertrain as Hornet 2.0. Launch price of the new Honda CB200X is Rs 1,44,500, ex-sh, Gurgaon.

Like most entry-level adventure tourers, CB200X is a road-biased machine with some moderate off-roading capabilities. Unlike the other adventure tourers from Honda such as CB500X and Africa Twin, the CB200X will be sold through the company’s regular chain of dealerships.

Design

New Honda CB200X gets a similar angular, all-LED V-shaped headlamp as seen in Hornet 2.0. Other highlights include a black windscreen, a front-heavy faired body, a wider handlebar, engine protector and knuckle guards which housed turn indicators. Three colours are on offer with new CB200X. These are Red, Silver and Black.

Most of the bike’s design cues are inspired by the CX-02 Concept revealed earlier in India. The tail section of the bike also gets LED lamps. It gets split-style seats and split pillion grab rails. The seats are contoured for better comfort over longer commutes.

Features & Hardware

In terms of equipment, the bike offers features such as an all-digital instrument cluster which is compatible with RoadSync tech for smartphone connectivity and navigation as well via Bluetooth headphones. It also gets the same golden-coloured front forks as seen in Hornet 2.0. Other attributes include high ground clearance, a long-travel suspension, high saddle height and a single-channel ABS.

Speaking of hardware, it is based on the same chassis as Hornet. The platform is suspended on upside-down forks at front and a preload-adjustable mono-shock at rear. Braking duties will be handled by disc brakes on both wheels.

Engine Specs

The wire-spoked 21-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels are shod by knobby dual-purpose tyres for more grip during off-road riding. As mentioned before, CB200X is powered by the same 184.4cc air-cooled single-cylinder engine offered in Hornet 2.0. This motor is capable of generating 17 bhp at 8500rpm and 16.1 Nm of peak torque at 6000rpm while being mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

Mr. Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “Today, it is my great pleasure to introduce a new motorcycle, inspired by Honda’s legendary CB legacy. Keeping in mind the evolving lifestyle of the Indian youth, the urban explorer – CB200X gives today’s youngsters a riding experience that pushes them to explore more. Built to excite riders, CB200X offers a perfect riding companion for their daily city rides and short weekend getaways beyond the cityscapes.”

At this price point and specs, CB200X has only one rival in the form of Hero Xpulse 200. It will be interesting to see if Honda offers CB200X a rally kit that makes it more off-road capable just like its nearest competitor.