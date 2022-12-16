Honda CB300F Price Cut By Rs 50k – Now Cheaper Than Dominar 250

As year-end arrives, Honda CB300F prices cut by Rs. 50,000 on its ex-sh price – This is likely to breathe new life into Honda’s 300cc lineup

While the Indian automotive fraternity was expecting the launch of Forza 350 maxi scooter, we got the unexpected Honda CB300F. The motorcycle boasted a lightweight character which would result in peppy performance and a better power-to-weight ratio.

Priced at Rs. 2.26 lakh for Deluxe variant and Rs. 2.29 lakh for Deluxe Pro variant, Honda CB300F prices seemed to be a downside for the motorcycle. Further hurting its image was the more powerful CB300R sold alongside it at Rs. 2.77 lakh (all prices ex-sh).

Honda CB300F Price Cut By Rs 50K

It has come to light that dealers of the Japanese brand have slashed the ex-sh price of CB300F by Rs. 50,000 flat. As per dealer, this is part of Honda’s year-end offer for CB300F and takes the ex-sh price to around Rs. 1.75 lakh only. On-road price in Telangana state is around 2.10 lakh and in Karnataka state is around 2.2 lakh. In Chandigarh or Puducherry, on-road prices may be around Rs. 2 lakh.

This seems to be a good deal for Honda fans looking to buy a 300cc motorcycle. With Rs. 50K slashed off its ex-sh price, Honda CB300F lends a whole new perspective towards it and sheds a different light on the product altogether.

At first, an offer like this seemed too good to be true. Later, we confirmed the offer from Honda Big Wing dealerships in Warangal, Hyderabad and Bengaluru. At this price point, CB300F competes with 250cc street motorcycles like Bajaj Dominar 250 and Suzuki Gixxer 250 which are priced at Rs. 1.75 lakh and Rs. 1.77 lakh respectively (ex-sh).

Motorcycles like KTM Duke 200 are pricier than the Honda CB300F with this revised pricing due to year-end offer. For the price, Honda CB300F offers gold USD forks at front and a copper-colored engine head and clutch cover. These elements up the premium quotient which Honda generally aims for.

Features include HSTC (Honda Selectable Torque Control) which is basically a traction control system, dual-channel ABS, fully digital instrument console with adjustable brightness, smartphone connectivity via Bluetooth, full LED lighting all around, and the company boasts 10 patented tech on CB300F.

Specs & Features

Honda CB300F gets a new 293 cc single-cylinder engine which gets a DOHC setup and a 4V head. It makes 23.8 bhp of power at 7,500 RPM and 25.6 Nm of torque at a low 5,500 RPM. This engine is mated with a 6-speed gearbox and comes with oil cooling and a slipper clutch.

The main highlight of this motorcycle was its low 153 kg kerb weight. In comparison, a KTM Duke 200 weighs 159 kg and Gixxer 250 weighs 156 kg despite only getting a lighter and less complex SOHC setup. Honda CB300F prices slashed with a year-end offer seems to be the right time to buy it as this offer might end in 2022.