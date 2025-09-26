Honda CB300R and CB300F Price Cut With GST 2.0 – Savings Up To 21k

With revised pricing, Honda CB300R and CB300F have emerged as more value-packed choices in the 300cc segment

Honda is among the brands that have decided to pass on the full benefits of GST reforms to its customers. Earlier this month, Honda had announced price cuts for its bikes (up to 350cc) in the range of Rs 7,847 to Rs 18,887. However, the CB300R and CB300F were not covered in that list. Honda has now announced the revised pricing for CB300R and CB300F, as per the new GST rates. Let’s check out the new prices and overall savings available to buyers.

Honda CB300R – Prices cut by Rs 21,000

With GST-linked price reduction of Rs 21,000, Honda CB300R is now available at a starting price of Rs 2.19 lakh. Before this, the bike was priced at Rs 2.40 lakh. With the reduced pricing, Honda CB300R is now more accessible than Triumph Speed 400 (Rs 2.50 lakh) and TVS Apache RTR 310 (Rs 2.21 lakh). The pricing gap with KTM 250 Duke (Rs 2.12 lakh) has also been reduced.

Honda had introduced the CB300R in India in 2019. However, it was taken off the shelves briefly, as the BS6 emission norms came into effect. Honda reintroduced the CB300R in India in BS6-compliant format in 2022. This time, it was priced at Rs 2.77 lakh, as compared to Rs 2.41 lakh in BS4 format.

In 2023, Honda CB300R underwent another price revision. By increasing localization, Honda was able to reduce the price of CB300R by Rs 37,000. Its new price in 2023 came down to Rs 2.40 lakh. With the reduction in GST rates, CB300R is now the most accessible ever at Rs 2.19 lakh.

Honda CB300R has a neo-retro profile with features such as round LED headlamp, muscular fuel tank, smooth flowing panels and minimalist lines. Powering the bike is a 286cc, single-cylinder, DOHC, liquid-cooled engine that generates 31 hp and 27.5 Nm. It is paired with a 6-speed gearbox. Other key features include slipper and assist clutch, golden USD forks, traction control, digital console and Bluetooth-based connectivity features.

Honda CB300F – Prices cut by Rs 15,000

Similar to the CB300R, the CB300F has also undergone price revisions in recent years. The bike was originally launched at a starting price of Rs 2.29 lakh. To boost sales, a discount of Rs 50,000 was offered by Honda dealerships in 2022. In 2023, Honda changed the factory pricing itself to Rs 1.70 lakh.

With the latest GST-linked price cut of Rs 15,000, Honda CB300F is now available at a starting price of Rs 1.55 lakh. This makes it the most affordable in its class. For context, Bajaj Dominar 250 is available at Rs 1.77 lakh, whereas Hero Xtreme 250R is priced at Rs 1.66 lakh.

Powering Honda CB300F is a 293cc, air/oil-cooled engine that generates 24 hp and 25.6 Nm of torque. It is paired with a 6-speed gearbox and comes with a slipper clutch. A flex-fuel version of Honda CB300F is also available, which was introduced in 2024. This model supports E85 fuel – 15% petrol and 85% ethanol blend. Pricing of Rs 1.55 lakh is the same as the standard CB300F.