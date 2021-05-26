The BS6 updated Honda CB300R is expected to be second-most affordable in the BigWing India lineup

Honda Motorcycles & Scooters India (HMSI) entered the 350cc segment recently with the launch CB350 and CB350 RS. Despite being available in limited numbers through Honda’s premium channel of BigWing dealerships, the bike has garnered good sales.

It should be noted that before the CB350 twins, CB300R was actually the highest selling two-wheeler retailed by the Japanese brand through its BigWing dealerships. The bike was launched in 2019 and had to be discontinued last year thanks to the stringent BS6 emission norms adopted since April 1, 2020.

However, the naked roadster is now expected to make a comeback in its latest iteration with a BS6 updated engine. For April 2021, a total of 8 units of the CB300R have been dispatched by Honda Two Wheelers in India.

Honda is currently looking to expand its footprint in the premium motorcycle segment by launching new BigWing dealerships in coming future. While CB350 has given them a good start, the introduction of CB300R might further help the increasing BigWing dealerships to establish themselves in the premium motorcycle space.

Mechanical Details

The new CB300R will be powered by an BS6 updated 286cc liquid-cooled, DOHC, single-cylinder engine. In its BS4 iteration it put out 31.4 bhp and 27.5 Nm of peak torque. This unit will be mated to a six-speed gearbox. It also gets a counterbalance shaft which makes the rumble of the engine smooth.

When it comes to dynamics, suspension duties are handled by 41mm telescopic fork at front and Pro-Link single shock at rear. Braking is taken care of by discs of 296mm at front and 220mm at rear wheel assisted by dual-channel ABS.

Styling

Speaking of its design, it sports a Neo-Sports Café styling with most of its inspirations taken from its older sibling- CB1000R. This is evident in the blacked-out hardware which complements a modern bike with traditional Neo-Sports Cafe styling. It gets a tapered aluminium handlebar although the riding position remains upright. It features a retro style round LED headlamp. The LED taillights mounted are the thinnest ever used in a Honda motorcycle.

Expected Price

In all likelihood, the CB300R will be positioned above CB350 since the naked streetfighter will likely be brought via the CKD route. The BS4 version of CB300R was retailed at a price of Rs 2.42 lakh (ex-showroom, India). Thanks to recent increase in prices of vehicles, one can expect the CB300R to be priced above Rs 2.5 lakh, ex-sh. Once launched, it will rival the likes of KTM Duke 250 / 390, BMW G310R, etc in the price range of 2.5-3 lakh.

It will be interesting to see the increase in price since apart from the upgradation of the engine, there are other changes expected on the new CB300R (new colour schemes). There has been no word from Honda yet regarding its launch timeline, but considering that dispatches have started, launch could take place in the coming weeks.