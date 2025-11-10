Honda CB300R De-Listed From Website – Discontinued?

Honda Motorcycles and Scooters India has a vast portfolio in the country. At the premium end of this portfolio within the single-cylinder offerings, we had CB300R, a neo retro motorcycle. CB300R was first launched all the way back in February 2019, marking a new journey for CB lineup in India.

Fast-forwarding to October 2025, Honda seems to be pulling the plug on this motorcycle. It was recently de-listed from the company’s official website suggesting a discontinuation. Will there be an updated version of CB300R? Or was it the last of premium 300cc single-cylinder offerings from Honda? Let’s take a closer look.

Honda CB300R Discontinued

CB300R from Honda has had quite a journey in India. It was first launched in February 2019 for a price tag of Rs 2.41 lakh (Ex-sh) via the CKD route. It was discontinued in July 2020 and a new BS6 model was awaited. It was then re-launched in India in January 2022 with more localised components and a few updates for a price tag of Rs 2.77 lakh (Ex-sh).

In October 2023, Honda slashed the prices of CB300R to Rs 2.4 lakh (Ex-sh), down by Rs 37k, making it more appealing to buyers. Last month, the GST 2.0 revisions made CB300R even more appealing by bringing the price down to Rs 2.19 lakh (Ex-sh), down by as much as Rs 21k.

Despite the price revisions, CB300R remained as one of the company’s least-selling vehicles. Which could have led to a potential discontinuation of CB300R in October 2025. The main strength of CB300R was its weight. Or the lack thereof. It weighed 146 kg, while packing around 32 PS of peak power from its 286cc single-cyl liquid-cooled engine.

Will it make a comeback?

We sure hope so, given the seesaw moments CB300R has had in our market. With latest GST 2.0 revisions benefitting motorcycles under 350cc, there is huge potential if Honda packages CB300R better. The model discontinued (potentially), lacked a modern TFT instrumentation with Bluetooth and Navigation, Type-C ports and other features.

There is a new neo-retro premium motorcycle has been patented in India and we wish it is the next CB300R packed with premium features. USD telescopic front forks, disc brakes at both ends with dual-channel ABS, fat and sticky tyres, a new TFT screen with a host of features, and more, could be part of the package.