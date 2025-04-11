Honda CB300R Recalled – Defective Part Free Replacement

Replacement will be done entirely free of cost, even if the vehicle’s warranty is no longer applicable

In line with its continuous focus on enhancing ownership experience and boosting trust and confidence, Honda has announced a voluntary recall for CB300R. Only select units manufactured during a specific period are covered under the voluntary recall campaign. Let’s check out the details.

Issue with headlight PCB structure

Honda has identified a potential issue in the internal PCB structure that links to the motorcycle’s headlight. During normal use over a long time, vibrations and other movements can potentially cause fatigue breaks in the core wires at the root of terminals. Depending on the level of breakage, the headlights can start to flicker or completely shut off.

It is likely that this issue may have been identified during routine checks. The problem could have been faced and reported by multiple users. Damage to the core wires would be gradual and not immediately evident. It may start with a flickering issue in some cases, whereas an instant complete shut off of the headlight is also possible.

While this issue may not be a problem during daytime, it can create safety risks when riding during the night. Honda CB300R is primarily for city roads, but longer journeys may be possible based on rider preferences and demands of the situation. A malfunctioning headlight can be a major issue when driving across highways at night.

As of now, no accidents have been reported that could be related to this issue. With the recall now announced, users can get the issue fixed completely free of cost. The recall covers even vehicles whose warranty period has already expired.

Which CB300R units are impacted?

As per the recall announcement, specific CB300R units manufactured between 2018 and 2020 have been identified to have the headlight PCB issue. Honda is carrying out the replacement of the faulty part as a precautionary manner. The replacement will be done at Honda BigWing dealerships.

Honda BigWing dealers will contact the owners of affected bikes via call / email / SMS. Technicians will carry out an inspection and apply the required fix and replacement. To know if their CB300R motorcycle is covered under the recall, customers can also check on Honda BigWing website by entering their vehicle’s Vehicle Identification Number (VIN). For a hassle-free experience, it is recommended that customers book their service appointment in advance.

While a recall has been issued, it is not known how much time will it take to replace the faulty PCB component. Owners can probably approach their dealership to get more details. Since the identified issue affects only the bike’s headlight, users can continue to use their CB300R in daytime hours. Night rides could be avoided till the faulty part is replaced.

A neo-retro roadster bike, Honda CB300R is preferred for its sharp, dynamic styling and sporty performance. Powering the bike is a 286.01 cc, liquid cooled engine that generates 31 PS and 27.5 Nm of torque. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. Honda CB300R is available at a starting price of Rs 2.40 lakh.