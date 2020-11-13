Honda CB350 Deliveries Cross 1k Units – Sets New Standards In Segment

Honda H’Ness CB350 rivals the likes of Royal Enfield Classic, Meteor 350 and Benelli Imperiale 400

Honda H’Ness CB350 has managed to woo a considerable size of audience and this can be established by its sales volume. Within its first twenty days of commencement of deliveries, Honda has retailed 1,000 units of the mid-segment retro motorcycle.

Given its limited availability across the country, this is fairly a large number. As we all know, H’Ness CB350 is retailed only through Honda’s premium dealership chain BigWing. Also considering it is a brand new product in a segment clearly dominated by Royal Enfield, the CB350 seems to have pulled the trick.

The Japanese brand has also revealed that demand for this bike has also spread to Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities as well. Making its global debut in late September this year, this modern classic motorcycle has its genes from the brand’s legendary CB series of the 1970s. The CB350 has been developed with nine patent applications and five first-in-segment features.

Features on offer

Speaking of its features, it boasts of a long equipment list which includes full-LED lighting, a digital-analogue instrument cluster, contemporary and easy to use switchgear, engine start/stop switch, hazard switch, Honda traction control, Honda Smartphone Voice Control System and more.

Coming to its dynamics, the CB350 is based on a half-duplex cradle chassis that rides on conventional telescopic forks at front and twin hydraulic shock absorbers at rear. Anchoring duties are handled by a 310 mm single hydraulic disc on the front and a single 240 mm disc at the rear. This is assisted by dual-channel ABS as standard. The bike rolls on 19-inch alloy wheels at front and 18-inch wheels at rear.

In terms of powertrain, it draws its power from a 348.36cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled long-stroke engine which delivers an output of 20.8 bhp and 30 Nm of torque. It is mated to a 5-speed gearbox which comes with a slipper clutch and assist. Honda has emphasized on low-end torque in this engine which makes this motorcycle easy to ride in city commutes.

Best in Class Experience

Be it visiting their showroom, or the buying experience – Honda has managed to deliver best in class experience in the segment. No other OEM offers a 350cc segment machine in such an extravagant manner. From its large showrooms to well trained staff; even the after sales and service experience is much better than rivals.

Reacting on this development, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing said, “Customers belonging to a wide spectrum of age group starting from 18 years to 70 years have made H’Ness CB350 as their first choice. We are proud that even with our limited BigWing network, we have been able to achieve this milestone of 1000 customer deliveries in such a short period of time.”

Honda H’Ness CB350 is offered in two variants- DLX and DLX Pro which come in three mono-tone colour options on the former and three dual-tone paint options on the latter. The base trim has been priced at Rs 1.85 lakh and the top-end trim is offered at Rs 1.90 lakh (ex-showroom).