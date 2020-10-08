Honda CB350 DLX Price Rs 1.85 L, DLX Pro Rs 1.9 L – Top 5 Things To Know

The new Honda H’ness CB 350 marks the company’s entry into the retro cruiser segment

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has launched the new H’Ness CB350 retro roadster motorcycle in India. It is a rival to Royal Enfield and Jawa. Bookings are now open at dealers, as well as online for Rs 5,000.

Honda H’ness CB 350 Prices

Honda will retail the new H’Ness CB350 via its Big Wing dealerships across India. In the first phase, only Big Wing dealers in Gurugram, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kochi and Bhilai will sell the bike. By end of this fiscal, Honda aims to cover lot more cities across India. Price for base DLX variant is Rs 1.85 lakhs and for the top DLX PRO variant is Rs 1.9 lakhs. All prices are ex-sh.

New Design Language and Colour Options

Honda H’ness CB 350, which will be presented in two variants of Deluxe and Deluxe Pro.True to its roadster stance, it receives a rounded headlamp design, tall handlebars, a long saddle and tear drop shaped fuel tank with the Honda badging. Chrome accents are seen across the mirror surrounds, exhaust and crank case. The CB 350 also gets a raised tail section and LED tail lamps while it rides on alloy wheels. Colour options are in three monotones of Black, Red and Green and in dual tones of Black and Grey, Blue and White and Black and White.

First in Segment Features

Honda has given the H’Ness CB350 a single pod instrument panel with an analog speedometer and digital readout. The Deluxe Pro variant receives Bluetooth enabled turn by turn navigation, music and telephone controls. It also gets battery health indicator, side stand engine cut off system and Honda smartphone voice controls.

Among its first in segment features are Selectable Torque Control to prevents rear wheel from moving out of line during acceleration, Honda Smartphone Voice Control System (HSVCS), Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) and assist and slipper clutch.

Engine

Honda H’ness CB350 is powered by a 348.36cc single cylinder, air cooled engine. This engine will offer 20.8 hp power at 5,500 rpm and 30 Nm torque at 3,000 rpm. It will be mated to a 5 speed gearbox and receive assist and slipper clutch as standard. The cruiser will get 310mm front and 240mm rear disc brake respectively, with dual channel ABS. Suspension will be via telescopic fork at the front and twin shock absorbers at the rear.

Honda H’ness CB 350 Dimensions

The Honda roadster measures 2,163mm in length, 800mm in width and 1,107mm in height while wheelbase stands at 1,441mm. Ground clearance is at 166mm, fuel tank is of 15 liter capacity and kerb weight is at 181 kgs.

Management Speak

Mr. Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “Truly bringing in the festivities, we are happy to announce the attractive starting price of H’ness-CB350. The excellent response since the global premiere of this model is very encouraging and customers can look forward to the ultimate fun of riding the “Made in India” CB legacy this festival. With a special introductory price of INR 1.85 lac (ex-showroom, Gurugram), we are confident that H’ness-CB350 will attract the mid-size motorcycle enthusiasts.”