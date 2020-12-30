Honda CB350 Exports Grow 205% In Nov 2020 – Still Behind RE Classic, Meteor

Along with domestic sales, new Honda CB350 exports are also on the rise

Honda H’ness CB350, launched in India in October 2020, has shown impressive start in the 350cc motorcycle segment. Sales got off to a fairly good start with the Honda H’Ness CB350 registering a sale of 1,290 units in the first month of sales. 2nd month, Nov 2020 saw sales increase to 4,067 units.

No other motorcycle launched in the past to Royal Enfield 350cc range, has shown this good jump in sales. Be it Jawa or Benelli or the Dominar to an extent – who went all out against the REs with the Hathi Mat Paalo campaign.

Sales and Exports Grow

Honda CB350 posted 215% increase in sales, and that too when they are not even on offer at their entire dealer network across India. Honda CB350 is only on sale at select dealers in select cities as of now. Next year will see more cities get the new Honda motorcycle.

Along with domestic sales, Honda has also been increasing export numbers of the CB350. After exported their first batch of 30 units in Oct 2020, Nov 2020 saw Honda export 92 units of the CB350. It is not clear as to which countries are getting this made in India 350cc motorcycle from Honda.

Both, domestic and exports of CB350 has grown by more than 200% in Nov 2020. But it still has a far way to go, in order to make a dent in the Royal Enfield camp – which continues to enjoy an elephant’s share, thanks to Classic and Meteor 350.

Honda BigWing Dealers To Be Expanded

At the time of launch, there were only 5 BigWing dealerships in India which the company is now in the process of expanding. This would ensure a shorter waiting period especially when compared to its prime rival RE Meteor 350, which commands a waiting period of upto 4 months in many cities.

By the end of December, Honda expects to open 25 more BigWing outlets across different regions in India. Over the next two years plans are on to inaugurate around 250-300 BigWing dealerships so as to reach out to more customers with a constantly expanding product portfolio.

Yes, this will help increase sales. But it is also likely to increase waiting period. Honda H’ness CB350 currently commands a waiting period of around 1 month specially where the dual tone blue colour option of the DLX Pro variant is concerned.

One of the biggest two wheeler launches of 2020

Honda H’Ness CB350 is offered in two variants of DLX and DLX Pro and priced at Rs.1.85 lakhs and Rs.1.90 lakhs respectively. It borrows much of its styling from the earlier CB350 but with modern touches of full LED lighting, Selectable Torque Control and Bluetooth enabled instrument. Honda is also offering an entire list of accessories that come in at an affordable price tag giving customers a host of options to choose from.

Engine specifications include a 348cc, single cylinder, air cooled engine offering 21 hp power at 5,500 rpm and 30 Nm torque at 3,000 rpm mated to a 5 speed gearbox with assist and slipper clutch. It receives telescopic front fork and twin rear shock absorbers while braking is via 310mm front and 240mm rear disc with dual channel ABS as standard.