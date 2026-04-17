Honda CB350 Hness New Colour Leaks Online – Special Edition Launch Soon?

Honda Motorcycles and Scooter India (HMSI) is a leading force in the country’s ICE scooter segment with Activa. The company aims to re-create a similar success story in 350cc classic motorcycle space with CB350 range of motorcycles. With time, Honda has launched revised colours to keep the product fresh.

CB350C Special Edition is a stark example of this, bringing a special factor to this retro motorcycle to attract buyers. Now, a similar Special Edition might soon be launched with CB350 H’NESS as well. First pictures have been leaked ahead of a formal launch, lending us a glimpse of what to expect. Let’s take a closer look.

Honda CB350 H’NESS Special Edition

After launching CB350C Special Edition in September 2025, Honda seems to be interested in launching something similar with CB350 H’NESS. Hat tip to automotive enthusiast Christopher Fernandes who spotted the new colour in one of the official blurbs from BigWing Bengaluru dealership VFM Motors.

The blurb was technically about an upcoming ride event held by BigWing Bengaluru to Mandharagiri Hill. The ride is set to happen on 19th April, 2026. In this blurb, we can see a Honda XL750 Transalp in the middle and two Honda CB350 H’NESS motorcycles flanking it. The one on the right is a Grey colour, offered with either DLX or DLX Pro variant.

The one on the left, however, is a new colour which is not yet launched officially. It could be advertised as Special Edition, like Honda did with CB350C Special Edition. Currently, Honda CB350 H’NESS is offered in three trim levels and the colours are trim dependent – DLX, DLX Pro and DLX Pro Chrome.

DLX is offered in Grey and Pearl Igneous Black shades, DLX Pro in Precious Red Metallic, Pearl Deep Ground Grey and Pearl Igneous Black, while DLX Pro Chrome can be had in Chrome Decent Blue Metallic, Chrome Pearl Deep Ground Grey and Pearl Igneous Black. Only the DLX Pro Chrome variants get Chrome fenders and unique graphics on fuel tank.

What to expect?

While it is not confirmed, Honda might launch the new CB350 H’NESS Special Edition soon. It is likely to be based on DLX Pro trim with a metallic gloss finish. Base colour could be Red or Maroon, while it will be contrasted by Gold highlights and Gold pinstriping for extra panache. There may be Special Edition badges on fuel tank and other places.

Powering the vehicle will be the same 348.36cc single cylinder air cooled engine with 20.78 bhp and 30 Nm, mated to a slipper clutch and a 5-speed gearbox. More details will be revealed soon.

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