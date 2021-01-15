Honda CB350 Debuts In Japan – To Launch As GB350 (Exported From India)

Honda is all set to launch the made in India H’Ness CB350 motorcycle in Japan as GB350

Honda managed to surprise enthusiasts by launching a locally manufactured premium retro-styled motorcycle late last year. The new H’Ness CB350 has found lots of takers despite limited availability thanks to its retro classic looks, a crispy exhaust thump and more importantly a powerful performance.

Now, the Japanese manufacturer is planning to launch this bike in its home market very soon. According to a Japanese magazine, Honda will launch the classic roadster in Japan very soon and rechristened it as GB350.

Made in India – Exported to Japan

Honda has already showcased the motorcycle in Japan, though it is still wearing the CB350 badge – as shown in the images in this post. Images are credit to Young Machine magazine. In Oct and Nov 2020, Honda has managed to export over 100 units of the CB350 to a few countries. Its home country Japan, is one of them.

The CB350 sold in India, is already BS6 compliant which is equivalent to Euro 5 emission norms. Hence, Honda wouldn’t have to invest further to upgrade the engine’s emission standards. It is also equipped with ABS as standard in its India-spec model. It is highly likely that the Japan-spec GB350 is the same as India-spec CB350. Made in India, and exported as CBU to Japan.

Expected Price in Japan

While earlier reports indicated that in Japan, CB350 will cost around JPY 550,000 to JPY 600,000 ((INR 3.86 lakh to INR 4.21 lakh). However, the latest reports suggest that it would cost around JPY 499,000 (INR 3.50 lakh) in Japan. Exact prices will be announced soon, once it is launched.

In India, CB350 is retailed at a price of Rs 1.86 lakh to Rs 1.92 lakh (ex-showroom) for its respective DLX and DLX Pro trim levels. There is unlikely to be an update on this naked roadster. Although, it is yet to be known if the Japanese model will be made in India or not.

Honda CB350 went on sale in India in the last quarter of 2020 and is retailed through Honda’s premium dealership network BigWing. The Japanese brand at the time of launch claimed that CB350 has been specifically designed for Indian consumers and over 90 percent of the motorcycle has been locally manufactured.

The bike is launched as a challenge to Royal Enfield’s 350cc retro segment which currently holds a monopoly in the Indian market with over 75% market share. Initial sales numbers of the CB350 are promising, and it has the potential to disrupt Royal Enfield’s monopoly.

Honda GB350 Specifications

Coming to its powertrain, it is powered by a 348cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine which generates 21 bhp at 5500 rpm and a peak torque of 30 Nm at 3000 rpm. Hardware equipped will also remain similar to the India-spec model which consists of telescopic forks at front and dual shock absorbers at rear.

Anchorage duties will be handled by disc brakes on both ends. Unlike India where it is available in two trims- DLX and DLX Pro, in Japan it will be available in a single fully-loaded trim. Below are more images of the Honda CB350, which is currently on display in Japan.

