Honda CB350 Launched In Japan As GB350 – Cheaper Than India

In spite of importing the CB 350 from India as a CBU, the Japan price of the motorcycle is lower than the one on sale in India

After its unveil earlier this month, Honda CB350 has been launched in the company’s home market Japan. It gets a new name GB350 in Japan and is priced at 268,000 yen (approx. Rs 1.89 lakh). GB350 will be made in India and exported to Japan as CBUs.

In Japan, the motorcycle will be offered in only one variant, which is the top variant. In India, CB350 is available in DLX and DLX Pro variants. They are priced at Rs 1,86,500 and Rs 1,92,500, respectively (both ex-showroom). This makes the CB350 on sale in Japan, cheaper than the one on sale in India by about Rs 2,500 – in spite of the fact that it is made in India and exported to Japan as CBU.

Please note that the India prices are the new prices that were notified earlier this month. Original launch price of CB350 DLX and DLX Pro was Rs 1.85 lakh and Rs 1.90 lakh, ex-sh, respectively.

Honda GB350 design and styling

Except the change in name, GB350 is the same as CB350 that is sold in the Indian market. The motorcycle utilizes a combo of retro styling and modern features such as full LED headlamp and LED winkers. The dual-tone fuel tank with broad ‘Honda’ badging adds to the motorcycle’s visual appeal. Chrome elements have been used liberally on the motorcycle, which give it a regal look and feel.

Honda GB350 key features

Honda CB350 packs in a range of segment-first features. One of these is Honda Smartphone Voice Control System (HSVCS), which lets users connect and access their smartphones via Bluetooth. There are dedicated buttons on the handlebar, which can be used to access text messages, phone calls, weather information, music playback and navigation.

Other segment first features include assist and slipper clutch, Honda selectable torque control, average and real time mileage display, battery voltage meter, gear position indicator, and distance to empty.

Honda GB350 engine

CB350 is BS6 compliant, which is equivalent to Euro 5 emission norms. As such, Honda does not need to carry out any updates in the engine for the Japanese market. All other equipment and features of GB350 will be the same as CB350.

Honda CB350 is powered by a 348 cc air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that is capable of generating 21 bhp of max power at 5500 rpm and 30 Nm of max torque at 3,000 rpm. It is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

As compared to Royal Enfield’s signature thumping exhaust note, CB350 has a crispier and refined exhaust note. It would appeal to a mature audience who do not wish to be too loud on the streets.

Honda CB350 utilizes a half-duplex cradle frame with telescopic front forks and twin hydraulic rear suspension. Braking duties are performed by 310 mm and 240 mm disc at the front and rear, respectively. Dual-channel ABS is offered as standard.