Honda CB350 Modified Into A Tourer By Kijima Looks Dope

Honda’s answer to Royal Enfield Classic 350 was the CB350 (also sold as GB350 C in Japan). This motorcycle captivated the retro classic essence that RE Classic 350 pioneered. Just like Classic 350, Honda CB350 has excellent potential to be modified into different genres to yield different appearances.

That’s exactly what the Japanese motorcycle aftermarket parts provider, Kijima, has done. Taking a standard Honda GB350 C (CB350 in India) and modified it extensively into a tourer bike, without messing up the original design and silhouette. Let’s take a closer look.

Honda CB350 Modified Into A Tourer

At the Tokyo Motorcycle Show 2025, Kijima exhibited a custom motorcycle built on Honda’s CB350 (sold as GB350 C in Japan). While a few modifications alter the very design that the company had envisioned, Kijima’s latest build on CB350 includes functional add-ons that will aid in long distance touring.

Kijima has carved out a touring kit for CB350 which establishes a unique appearance that accentuates Honda’s original design rather than changing it entirely. Also, this touring kit looks like it is of bolt-on type that will not need too many modifications on the stock bike to install this touring friendly kit.

The main highlight that stands out on this modified Honda CB350 are its custom leg shields that are colour matched. We can see a tall windscreen above headlight unit. There’s a wind-cut plate on front fender. All these elements aim at reducing wind blasts to riders. Surprisingly, there are no knuckle guards on this build to offer holistic wind protection.

Functional and aesthetic upgrades

Being a touring-oriented build, we can see a couple of leather cases attached on the body for various items. To support larger saddle bags, Kijima is offering sturdy bag supports on both sides. There are also a few elements to increase aesthetic appeal including custom Tech12 ORVMs with carbon fibre finish, a custom engine plate with fins and custom fender flap.

Powering the Honda CB350 is the same 348cc single-cylinder air-cooled SOHC 2V/cyl engine that is capable of generating 20,7 bhp of peak power and 29.4 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 5-speed gearbox. Features include LED lighting all around, a semi-digital instrument cluster and a slipper clutch.